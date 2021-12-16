'I want to name my baby after a Harry Potter character - is it too out there?'

A woman has asked for advice after revealing she's planning on naming her baby after a niche Harry Potter character.

Deciding on the perfect name for your baby can be a daunting experience, and many new parents look for inspiration in films, books, and TV.

One mum found the perfect name for her little boy in one of the Harry Potter books, but she was unsure if it was a 'bit out there'.

The name is Libatius (pronounced Lye-Bay-Shus), whose name appears in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince as the author of Advanced Potion Making.

Taking to Mumsnet, the woman wrote: "Came across the character Libatius Borage while re-reading Harry Potter and thought Libatius is actually a lovely name."

As reported by The Sun, she then asked her fellow parents if they thought it was too much, writing: "Bit out there?

"Or a charming name that deserves more attention?"

Many Mumsnet users were less-than-convinced by the idea, with one writing: "No just no."

Another added: "Good grief. Desperation to be different really does make people consider stupid things!"

A third wrote: "JK Rowling invented a lot of names in the Harry Potter books.

"That doesn't mean they work in real life."