‘My sister-in-law won’t babysit my children unless I pay her’

22 November 2021, 12:27

A woman has been left furious after her sister in law demanded payment for babysitting
A woman has been left furious after her sister in law demanded payment for babysitting. Picture: Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A woman has complained about her sister-in-law for charging her to babysit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A mum has slammed her sister-in-law after she demanded payment to babysit her children.

Explaining the situation on Mumsnet, the anonymous woman said she was ‘feeling quite angry’ after she reached out to her husband’s sister for emergency babysitting.

Her babysitter cancelled at the last minute and she already had plans to celebrate her birthday.

She wrote: "I have never asked [my sister-in-law] to babysit and tonight the sitter pulled out at the last min, and we are going out for my birthday tonight tickets are bought and paid for.

A woman has complained after her sister in law demanded payment for baby sitting
A woman has complained after her sister in law demanded payment for baby sitting. Picture: Alamy

​​"I was panicking trying to find someone else on the sitter site and [my partner] called [my sister-in-law] who will be at home cause her partner is out.

"She said she would need payment! For some reason, it's really rubbed me up the wrong way!"

In later comments, the woman clarified that her sister-in-law is 29-years-old and had no plans.

She added: “I am hurt to be honest! I do loads for her 😞”.

And it looks like people are totally divided, with some arguing that it is ‘cheeky’ to demand payment.

A woman has asked for advice on Mumsnet
A woman has asked for advice on Mumsnet. Picture: Alamy

One person said: "Oh wow that'd annoy me too. I have babysat many times for family and would never have charged!"

“I would ask someone else. That's cheeky, especially as she's not doing anything,” said another.

Someone else commented: "Yes, it's a bit odd. Most families do that as favours for each other."

But others argued it was only fair to pay her, as another wrote: "Last minute she's had it sprung on her as you need the help in an emergency, and it's a service you'd normally expect to be paying for (hence you were on a sitters site) so I wouldn't be rubbed up the wrong way!”

Agreeing, another user added: “My guess is that she has fears of being taken advantage of because she's family, and in a way I don't blame her.

“Some people can really take the p*** when it comes to expecting free childcare.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The best deals on headphones this Black Friday

Black Friday headphones deals: the best offers on Beats, Airpods, and Bose
Here's where you need to send your kids' letters to Santa

How to send your children's Christmas letters to Santa and get a reply

Christmas

Planning a spa getaway? Here are some of the UK's best destinations...

The best winter spa breaks in the UK for your next staycation
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her mini dress from & Other Stories

Celebrities

The best Black Friday aftershave deals

Best Black Friday aftershave deals 2021: From Calvin Klein to Diesel

Shopping

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celebrity viewers predict 'clash' between Danny Miller and Richard Madeley

I'm A Celebrity viewers predict 'clash' between Danny Miller and Richard Madeley

TV & Movies

Are Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt joining I'm A Celeb?

Who else is joining I'm A Celebrity 2021?

TV & Movies

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2021?

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2021? Latest betting odds and predictions

TV & Movies

David Ginola's net worth revealed

David Ginola net worth: How much is the I'm A Celebrity star worth?

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon shared the sweet video to Instagram

Stacey Solomon shares sweet photo of sons cuddling baby Rose in bed

Celebrities

Jake Edwards has a new girlfriend after MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia’s Jake Edwards goes official with new girlfriend

TV & Movies

The best bedding to buy on Black Friday 2021

Best Black Friday deals on bedding: From duvet sets to memory foam mattresses and toppers
The best laptop Black Friday deals for 2021

Black Friday laptop deals 2021: From HUAWEI to Apple

Deals on TVs for Black Friday 2021

Best Black Friday TV deals 2021: From LG and Sony to Samsung and Panasonic
Danny Miller will be leaving his partner and their newborn baby at home as he heads into the castle in North Wales

When was Danny Miller's son born and how long after did he go on I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about Arlene Phillips as she enters the I'm A Celebrity castle

Who is Arlene Phillips, how old is she, is she married and why did she leave Strictly Come Dancing?

Celebrities

The best Black Friday perfume deals

Best Black Friday perfume deals 2021: From Calvin Klein to Boss

Shopping

Naughty Boy is appearing on I'm A Celeb 2021

What is Naughty Boy's real name?

Celebrities

Richard Madeley is facing the I’m a Celebrity 2021 castle

I’m A Celebrity 2021 Richard Madeley: Wife, children and net worth revealed

TV & Movies