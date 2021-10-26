'My sister fired my four-year-old daughter as her wedding flower girl'

A woman shared the shocking story to Reddit (stock image). Picture: Getty

A mum has spoken of her anguish after her daughter, 4, was 'fired' from her sister's wedding.

A woman has shockingly revealed that her four-year-old daughter was fired from her sister's wedding because of 'poor performance'.

The 28-year-old mum revealed that her 26-year-old sister had asked her niece to be a flower girl at her wedding, but changed her mind after not being satisfied with how well she did at the job during rehearsals.

The mum said that her daughter had 'cried herself to sleep' after hearing the news, and that she planned not to speak to her sister again.

As reported by The Sun, the woman wrote on Reddit: "I’m gonna be blunt my sister has always been one of those people that has to have everything perfect to the point sometimes it was hard to be around her.

"I was kinda nervous when she asked me and my daughter to be bridesmaids in February because I knew she was gonna be a massive bridezilla."

The little girl was 'fired' because of 'poor performance' (stock image). Picture: Getty

Despite her concerns, however, the mum had agreed - and even spent £1,550 on a dress.

She added: "Over the last few months we have had to practice multiple dances, pay for very expensive dresses and put up with her tantrums.

"I told her from the start if she was anyway nasty to my child I wouldn’t stand for it she assured me she’d never be nasty towards her 'favourite person in the whole world'."

When the bride's husband's eight-year-old cousin got involved, however, the four-year-old started getting pushed out.

The mum continued: "I invited her out to coffee a few weeks before the wedding and asked her what was going on.

"She told me she was glad I brought it up because she was looking for the right time.

"Apparently my four-year-old wasn’t doing everything right and she was afraid she was gonna 'mess up her [vision]' by saying the wrong thing or not doing the dance right on the day.

"I told her she [was] doing a pretty good job and everyone was always praising her.

"Sister giggled and said it’s not THEIR day now is it so it’s not up to US what’s good enough for her wedding.

The little girl cried herself to sleep after hearing the news (stock image). Picture: Getty

"I asked her straight up did she think her niece wasn’t good enough to be in her wedding she replied with not as something big as a flower girl but to attend.

"I asked her how was I gonna break it to my daughter who’s excited about being in the wedding she just told me figure it out.

"I told her I’d give her a day to rethink her decision if not we wouldn’t [be] attending not speaking to her ever again then left."

Heartbreakingly, the mum added: "Even tho I tried my hardest and sugarcoated it as much as possible the news still broke her heart. She cried herself to sleep (so did I and my husband)."

She said that she had later been contacted by the wedding photographer, who had overheard her sister's husband's family saying racial slurs about her daughter, who is mixed-race.

The mum said: "So yeah my daughter wasn’t flower girl because unlike me, her aunt or the other flower girl she doesn’t have blue eyes and blonde hair."

Reddit users rushed to offer their sympathy to the mum, with one writing: "Your daughter crying herself to sleep made me sad. She is only 4 and so little and probably tried her best and was so excited.

"Your sister is a giant a**hole and I hope her 'perfect vision' was worth being a d*** to a 4-year-old.

"Your sister’s husband and his family are garbage too. Tell them to stay out of it."

Another wrote: "Yes, it’s her wedding. That doesn’t mean she gets to trample all over everyone’s feelings, especially not a 4 year old girl."