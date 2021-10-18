Bride furious after brother refuses to donate £20,000 towards her wedding

A bride has caused a stir online after revealing that she demanded her brother fork out £20,000 for her big day.

We all know weddings are expensive, and many couples save up for years to pay for their big day.

Some brides and grooms are lucky enough to receive help from their families to pay for their wedding, and one woman has shared that she had a disagreement with her brother over how much he should fork out for hers.

The 23-year-old woman revealed that she was unable to go to university as she was raising her daughter, four, and that she is currently studying history in the hope of becoming a teacher.

She and her fiancé, 27, rely on income from his job in a research lab, and they cannot to pay for the wedding with that alone.

As reported by the Mirror, she wrote on Reddit: "We have enough money to live comfortably, but saving up money to have our dream wedding would take years.

"My brother, 28, works as a hospital doctor. His wife also works as a hospital doctor, so to say that they are well off would be an understatement. My brother hasn't had the same struggles of raising a child, since they both don't want any children and they've been able to save a lot of money due to this."

She revealed that her brother had offered a £5,000 contribution, but that she didn't think it was enough.

The bride added: "This honestly surprised me. I might be wrong here, but surely as a hospital doctor, my brother should be able to contribute more to my wedding. I told him that I'd really appreciate it if he could give me £20,000 for my wedding, since it would really mean a lot, but he refused," she continued.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't make my annoyance with my brother clear, and I told him that his refusal to help pay for my wedding is selfish, and that if he doesn't help contribute to my wedding, then he won't be able to come, since it isn't my fault that I don't earn a lot of money to fund my wedding.

"We had an argument afterwards, and I haven't been returning his calls since. The rest of my family is helping to contribute to my wedding, which makes his refusal even worse."

She revealed that her dad said she was being too harsh on her brother, and asked Reddit: "am I missing something here?"

Many Reddit users weren't sympathetic with the bride, with one writing: "Why are you entitled to his money that he worked hard for? You should've just taken the £5,000 he offered to you, which is already a lot. If I were him, I wouldn't even be giving you the £5,000 after this."

Another added: "Are you for real here?? Like are you serious? Why should a brother have to pay for a wedding. It’s your wedding, you pay for it! You chose to have a kid, he didn’t, doesn’t mean he pays for your wedding?????"