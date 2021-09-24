Bride threatens to cut off family after they refuse to pay out £3,000 for her wedding

A bride has caused quite a stir online after threatening to block her own family if they refuse to fork out £3,000 for her wedding.

A Reddit user shared a Facebook post from the anonymous bride, in which she vents about the situation.

As reported by Birmingham Mail, she writes: "At the risk of sounding entitled... I have to vent today.

"When we invited our friends and family to our destination wedding in Thailand, only 9 people RSVPs.

"Out of 150!!"

The bride added: "OK, I get it, paying £3k to share my special day is too much for some of you.

"I'd pay for yours, but whatever.

"But, then, when we changed the destination to Hawaii so it was in everyone's reach, only seven of you RSVP'd?!?! It costs less but less of you wanna come?!

"Is that what you think of [my future husband] and me?! You can't spare $2,000 to come share our happiness?

"I'm tempted to elope and not let any of you be part of our happiest day. This is it guys, you have three days to respond to our evites or we're deleting you off Facebook and good luck keeping up with our lives then.

"And don't get me started on the registry. Only the cheap stuff is gone, I swear I thought I had better friends."

The comment section was flooded with people horrified by the bride's words, with one writing: "I can't imagine thinking that people should pay for the privilege of watching me get married!"

Another added: "Spending money on their Thai Wedding -3k, spending money on their Hawaii Wedding -2k, spending money on their expected wedding gift -1k, getting deleted off their Facebook Friend list - Priceless."