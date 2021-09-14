Newlyweds invoice guests £180 for not turning up to their wedding

A couple has billed their guests £180 for not turning up to their wedding.

A couple has shocked one wedding guest after she sent them an invoice of $240 (£175) for missing the big day.

Earlier this year, Dedra and Doug Simmons, from Chicago, Illinois, in Jamaica in front of 101 people.

However, according to NBC Chicago, 109 guests had RSVP’d to the wedding invites, and the couple had already paid roughly $120 each for the seats.

DON'T BE OFFENDED WHEN I SEND THIS #INVOICE TO YOU. IT'S GONNA LOOK SOMETHING LIKE THIS. I'LL BE SENDING IT VIA EMAIL... Posted by Septimbur Petty on Monday, August 23, 2021

After eight people didn’t turn up, Doug created an invoice to send out to each of the 'no-shows'.

The bill has since been shared on Facebook and Reddit and it reads ‘Wedding Reception Dinner (No Show)’ with the price being $120 (£90) with a quantity of two.

A note alongside from the couple added: “This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception during the Final Headcount.

“The amount above is the cost of your individual seats.

“Because you didn’t call or give proper notice that you wouldn’t be in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying for your seat(s) in advance.

“You can pay via Zelle or Paypal. Please reach out to us and let us know which method of payment works for you. Thank you!”

The post has racked up thousands of comments, with one person writing: “Accepting a wedding invite isn’t entering into a legal contract with each other.

“A social contract, sure, but this is just tacky. It’s a party (during a pandemic). Stuff happens.”

But another wrote: “Don't bail on people's weddings unless it's an absolute emergency,” and a third said: “Love it! Hold them accountable.”

After the post went viral, Doug and Dedra have spoken out, saying the invoice was originally ‘meant as a joke’, but the couple were ‘disappointed’ by the no-shows.

"People might be unable to make it, which is fine," Doug told PEOPLE. "But when we got to the actual, final headcount, and we had 109 people total, we asked everyone, will you be able to make it? Everyone said yes."

He added: "I had no intention of sending it to anyone and didn't send it to anyone. I knew just posting it [on Facebook] would get them in their feelings, which it did.”