Newlyweds invoice guests £180 for not turning up to their wedding

14 September 2021, 12:07 | Updated: 14 September 2021, 12:12

A bride has invoiced her 'no-show' guests £180
A bride has invoiced her 'no-show' guests £180. Picture: Getty Images/Reddit

A couple has billed their guests £180 for not turning up to their wedding.

A couple has shocked one wedding guest after she sent them an invoice of $240 (£175) for missing the big day.

Earlier this year, Dedra and Doug Simmons, from Chicago, Illinois, in Jamaica in front of 101 people.

However, according to NBC Chicago, 109 guests had RSVP’d to the wedding invites, and the couple had already paid roughly $120 each for the seats.

DON'T BE OFFENDED WHEN I SEND THIS #INVOICE TO YOU. IT'S GONNA LOOK SOMETHING LIKE THIS. I'LL BE SENDING IT VIA EMAIL...

Posted by Septimbur Petty on Monday, August 23, 2021

After eight people didn’t turn up, Doug created an invoice to send out to each of the 'no-shows'.

The bill has since been shared on Facebook and Reddit and it reads ‘Wedding Reception Dinner (No Show)’ with the price being $120 (£90) with a quantity of two.

A note alongside from the couple added: “This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception during the Final Headcount.

“The amount above is the cost of your individual seats.

“Because you didn’t call or give proper notice that you wouldn’t be in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying for your seat(s) in advance.

Would you be annoyed if your wedding guests didn't turn up?
Would you be annoyed if your wedding guests didn't turn up? Picture: Getty Images

“You can pay via Zelle or Paypal. Please reach out to us and let us know which method of payment works for you. Thank you!”

The post has racked up thousands of comments, with one person writing: “Accepting a wedding invite isn’t entering into a legal contract with each other.

“A social contract, sure, but this is just tacky. It’s a party (during a pandemic). Stuff happens.”

But another wrote: “Don't bail on people's weddings unless it's an absolute emergency,” and a third said: “Love it! Hold them accountable.”

After the post went viral, Doug and Dedra have spoken out, saying the invoice was originally ‘meant as a joke’, but the couple were ‘disappointed’ by the no-shows.

"People might be unable to make it, which is fine," Doug told PEOPLE. "But when we got to the actual, final headcount, and we had 109 people total, we asked everyone, will you be able to make it? Everyone said yes."

He added: "I had no intention of sending it to anyone and didn't send it to anyone. I knew just posting it [on Facebook] would get them in their feelings, which it did.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The most populat baby names from the last 20 years have been revealed

The most popular baby names of the last 20 years - including Emily and Joshua
Longcroft School has angered parents over their school uniform policy

Parents who spent £109 on Dr Martens furious as school ban 'unsuitable' shoes
Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her jumper and trousers from the high street

Celebrities

Turkey could be taken off the red list

Full list of countries which could be added to the green and red travel lists this week

News

What countries could be added to the green list this week?

Which countries could be added to the green list this week?

Trending on Heart

Megan and Robert were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Megan Wolfe and Bob Voysey?

TV & Movies

Franky and Marilyse have been matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Franky Spencer and Marilyse Corrigan?

TV & Movies

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling?

TV & Movies

Amy and Josh were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Amy Christophers and Josh Christie?

TV & Movies

Daniel and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson?

TV & Movies

Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson?

TV & Movies

Ant and Nikita were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Nikita and Ant and where are they now?

TV & Movies

Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou were matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight is on at 9pm

What time is Married at First Sight UK on tonight?

TV & Movies

Jennifer Aniston has denied reports that she dated David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston speaks out on 'bizarre' David Schwimmer romance rumours

Celebrities

Meet this year’s Great British Bake Off contestants

Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants: Meet the 12 new bakers including a retired nurse and vegan student

Great British Bake Off

Norris Cole has passed away in Coronation Street

Is Norris Cole from Coronation Street dead and what happened to him?

TV & Movies

A fire ripped through EastEnders last night

Who died in EastEnders last night?

TV & Movies

MAFS UK fans think Morag and Luke are still together

Married At First Sight UK fans spot more ‘proof’ Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson are still together

TV & Movies

Saira Khan has said she 'tolerated' her Loose Women co-stars

Saira Khan says she 'tolerated' Loose Women co-stars in new interview

TV & Movies