Mum called 'selfish' after saying she'd rather go to Glastonbury than her best friend’s wedding

The anonymous woman took to Mumsnet to ask for advice after she booked festival tickets three years ago, but it had been pushed back due to Covid.

She said she felt ‘really bad’, but would rather go to the festival than the wedding.

The woman wrote: "My good friend has just told me she is getting married the same weekend as Glastonbury festival next year, for which I have tickets and have obviously by then waited 3 years to go, should it go ahead.

"I really want to go to the festival as getting tickets is incredibly hard and it’s the first time I have had tickets in 10 years. I love it there & Post pandemic, I really want to just go and have some fun. I have a camper van so do it in a bit more luxury too.

"I feel really bad but honestly I would rather go to the festival than the wedding but am I being really unreasonable? I can’t do both either as wedding is in a different part of the country. I don’t want to upset her either obviously."

Unsurprisingly, the post has racked up hundreds of comments, with many saying she should cancel the festival to support her friend.

One wrote: "I think you are being unreasonable and selfish. Barring a pandemic, Glastonbury happens every year. This wedding will only happen once and she’s your friend."

"Go to her wedding," a second said.

And a third added: "Wedding without a doubt."

But many disagreed since she had already got tickets, with someone saying: “Go to Glastonbury. If it was my wedding I would understand.”

Another user suggested: “If you’d bought tickets to Glastonbury after she’d announced the date then I’d say you were being unreasonable. But an event you booked three years ago should definitely take priority.

“Just say straight away ‘oh no I already have other commitments that weekend’. Don’t leave it to the last minute to decide or she’ll wonder why you didn’t mention it sooner.”

A third agreed: "You just say sorry I will miss your wedding but I already have plans that weekend."