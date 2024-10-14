The Snowman advent calendar 2024: Royal Mint hide gold 50p worth £1,355 for one lucky person

14 October 2024, 16:10 | Updated: 14 October 2024, 17:07

The Snowman is being honoured again this Christmas with a new 50p coin collection
The Snowman is being honoured again this Christmas with a new 50p coin collection. Picture: Royal Mint
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Royal Mint's The Snowman advent calendar has been revealed for 2024, and one special person will find a gold proof 50p coin worth £1,355 behind one of the doors.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Snowman, the classic Christmas story by Raymond Briggs, is being honoured again by Royal Mint for 2024 with a new collection of collectable 50p coins, complete with a design by Robin Shaw of The Snowman placing a star on the top of a Christmas tree.

This is the seventh time Royal Mint have honoured The Snowman with a special collection of coins and, with 700,000 being purchased since 2018, it is clear the collaboration is a favourite among collectors.

The new The Snowman collection includes a colour coin, a silver proof coin, a gold proof coin as well as a special advent calendar with a very special surprise hiding behind the 24th door for one lucky person.

From the 2024 Christmas collection to the special hidden gold proof 50p coin in one of the advent calendars now on sale, here's everything you need to know.

One of the Royal Mint's The Snowman advent calendars will have a gold proof coin worth £1,355 hidden behind door 24
One of the Royal Mint's The Snowman advent calendars will have a gold proof coin worth £1,355 hidden behind door 24. Picture: Royal Mint

What is in the Royal Mint The Snowman collection 2024?

The Royal Mint's collection of The Snowman 50p coins includes a range of items ranging in prices, all featuring a Robin Shaw illustration of the beloved character placing a star on the top of a Christmas tree.

The Snowman Brilliant Uncirculated 50p coin is the cheapest of the collection at £12.00, followed by the Brilliant Uncirculated Colour Limited Edition Coin priced at £25.000, with only 20,000 made.

The Snowman 50p Silver Proof Colour Coin is even more of a limited edition piece, with 7,000 created and priced at £75.00.

Now, let's talk about the most expensive items in the collection; The Snowman 50p Gold Proof Coin, which is limited edition with only 100 created, priced at a whopping £1,355. You've then got The Snowman 1kg Silver Proof Coin, which is a totally unique item (only one having been created), worth £14,995.

How do I find the gold The Snowman coin in the advent calendar?

The Snowman illustration, by Kevin Shaw, shows the beloved character putting a star on the top of a Christmas tree
The Snowman illustration, by Kevin Shaw, shows the beloved character putting a star on the top of a Christmas tree. Picture: Royal Mint

Royal Mint's The Snowman collection also includes an Advent Calendar, priced around £30, containing 23 chocolate coins hidden behind doors to be opened throughout December.

Almost all of the advent calendars will have a coloured The Snowman 50p coin hidden behind door 24 - but there's a twist.

Royal Mint have hidden one gold proof 50p behind door 24 of one of the advent calendars on sale, meaning that on Christmas Eve (assuming they haven't skipped some days ahead) they'll be met with a surprise worth £1,355.

There's no way to know who will be getting their hands on this gold coin, but what we do know is that there are 3,000 being sold, so your chances are one in 3,000 - if you only buy one advent calendar!

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

When are the clocks changing in October 2024?

There will be a total of 17 Dobbies Garden Centre sites closing due to the restructuring plan

Dobbies closing: Full list of 17 garden centres closing across the UK

News

A moon in a cloudy sky with a girl looking through a telescope

When will Earth have two moons in September and will it be visible?

TGI Fridays has gone into administration with all 87 UK restaurants being put up for sale

Is TGI Fridays closing? Full list of 87 restaurants up for sale as brand falls into administration

News

Who is Moo Deng? The baby pygmy hippo going viral

Who is Moo Deng? Baby pygmy hippo's name translation, memes and merchandise explained

News

Trending on Heart

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Ryan and Hannah are said to embark on an affair on MAFS UK

What happened between Ryan and Hannah on MAFS UK? Cheating scandal explained

Married at First Sight

Tommy Fury and Coleen Rooney are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

Showbiz

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is set to return to our TV screens in Novemnber

I'm A Celebrity 2024: Start date, line-up, how to watch and more

I'm A Celebrity

James Blunt has opened up about his hit single You're Beautiful

James Blunt reveals the true story behind hit song 'You're Beautiful'

Showbiz

Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in Miranda

Sarah Hadland facts: Actor’s age, partner, family, and TV career revealed

Celebrities

Lauren Oakley smiling on the red carpet and on the beach

Lauren Oakley facts: Strictly Come Dancing professional's age, husband and career revealed

Showbiz

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał are fuelling romance rumours

Are Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał dating?

Showbiz

Carlos Gu is a highly professional dancer who has won championships

Carlos Gu facts: Strictly dancer's age, dating life and incredible career revealed

Showbiz

Kai Widdrington wearing a grey suit on the red carpet

Kai Widdrington facts: Strictly dancer's age, girlfriend, famous father and career revealed

Showbiz

Motsi Mabuse on Strictly Come Dancing and on the red carpet in a black and white dress

Motsi Mabuse facts: Strictly Come Dancing judge's age, famous sister, husband and children

Showbiz

Tess Daly on the red carpet

Tess Daly facts: Strictly Come Dancing presenter's age, real name, husband and children revealed

Showbiz

Claudia Winkleman is one of the most successful TV presenters of 2024

Claudia Winkleman facts: Strictly presenter's age, husband, children and other TV shows revealed

Showbiz

One bride of MAFS UK has revealed too much about the rest of the series

MAFS UK bride leaves bosses 'raging' after leaking major plot spoiler

Married at First Sight

Coronation Street and Emmerdale are facing scheduling changes

Coronation Street and Emmerdale face major scheduling changes in new shake-up

Showbiz

Amanda Holden has raised money for Global's Make Some Noise

Watch the emotional moment Amanda Holden finishes charity cycle ride

Showbiz