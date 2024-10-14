The Snowman advent calendar 2024: Royal Mint hide gold 50p worth £1,355 for one lucky person

The Snowman is being honoured again this Christmas with a new 50p coin collection. Picture: Royal Mint

By Alice Dear

Royal Mint's The Snowman advent calendar has been revealed for 2024, and one special person will find a gold proof 50p coin worth £1,355 behind one of the doors.

The Snowman, the classic Christmas story by Raymond Briggs, is being honoured again by Royal Mint for 2024 with a new collection of collectable 50p coins, complete with a design by Robin Shaw of The Snowman placing a star on the top of a Christmas tree.

This is the seventh time Royal Mint have honoured The Snowman with a special collection of coins and, with 700,000 being purchased since 2018, it is clear the collaboration is a favourite among collectors.

The new The Snowman collection includes a colour coin, a silver proof coin, a gold proof coin as well as a special advent calendar with a very special surprise hiding behind the 24th door for one lucky person.

From the 2024 Christmas collection to the special hidden gold proof 50p coin in one of the advent calendars now on sale, here's everything you need to know.

One of the Royal Mint's The Snowman advent calendars will have a gold proof coin worth £1,355 hidden behind door 24. Picture: Royal Mint

What is in the Royal Mint The Snowman collection 2024?

The Royal Mint's collection of The Snowman 50p coins includes a range of items ranging in prices, all featuring a Robin Shaw illustration of the beloved character placing a star on the top of a Christmas tree.

The Snowman Brilliant Uncirculated 50p coin is the cheapest of the collection at £12.00, followed by the Brilliant Uncirculated Colour Limited Edition Coin priced at £25.000, with only 20,000 made.

The Snowman 50p Silver Proof Colour Coin is even more of a limited edition piece, with 7,000 created and priced at £75.00.

Now, let's talk about the most expensive items in the collection; The Snowman 50p Gold Proof Coin, which is limited edition with only 100 created, priced at a whopping £1,355. You've then got The Snowman 1kg Silver Proof Coin, which is a totally unique item (only one having been created), worth £14,995.

How do I find the gold The Snowman coin in the advent calendar?

The Snowman illustration, by Kevin Shaw, shows the beloved character putting a star on the top of a Christmas tree. Picture: Royal Mint

Royal Mint's The Snowman collection also includes an Advent Calendar, priced around £30, containing 23 chocolate coins hidden behind doors to be opened throughout December.

Almost all of the advent calendars will have a coloured The Snowman 50p coin hidden behind door 24 - but there's a twist.

Royal Mint have hidden one gold proof 50p behind door 24 of one of the advent calendars on sale, meaning that on Christmas Eve (assuming they haven't skipped some days ahead) they'll be met with a surprise worth £1,355.

There's no way to know who will be getting their hands on this gold coin, but what we do know is that there are 3,000 being sold, so your chances are one in 3,000 - if you only buy one advent calendar!