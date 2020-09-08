Royal Mint announces release of Winnie The Pooh 50p coin to celebrate 100th birthday

There's a new Winnie the Pooh 50p on the way from Royal Mint. Picture: Getty/Disney

By Alice Dear

Royal Mint are working on a special collection of 50p coins to honour the beloved character of Winnie The Pooh.

Royal Mint have announced the exciting news that a Winnie The Pooh 50p coin is on the way.

The new 50p coin is said to be being released from a collection inspired by the characters and stories first created by A.A. Milne 100 years ago.

While Royal Mint are yet to release the details of the design or price of the upcoming coins, they have teased the news on their website.

READ MORE: Unique £1 'mistake' coin sells for a whopping £112 on eBay

The new 50p coins will be released to mark 100 years of Winnie the Pooh [Not real coin, mock up by Heart]. Picture: Getty/Disney

They write: "A long time ago, a bear of very little brain bumped down the stairs and into our world. He loves honey, Christopher Robin and all of his friends. He is known for his hums, tucking into smackerels and for getting into all sorts of sticky spots. We all know and love Winnie the Pooh.

"Bee-ginning with Winnie the Pooh 50p coin, we are introducing a series of designs inspired by the classic stories of A.A. Milne.

"Welcome Winnie the Pooh and friends into your life as they appear for the first time on a UK 50p coin."

Winnie the Pooh and his friends will appear on the new 50p coin collection. Picture: Disney

People eager to be the first to get their hands on one of the new coins can sign up on their website for updates.

These new Royal Mint coins will not be entering circulation, and will need to be purchased on their website, when they are finally released to the public.

While we do not yet know what the coins look like, or who will be making an appearance on the 50p, we'll expect to see Pooh, Christopher Robin and Piglet at the least.

READ NOW: Rare Paddington Bear 50p coin sells for whopping £300 on eBay