Unique £1 'mistake' coin sells for a whopping £112 on eBay

The unique-looking coin has fetched over £100 on eBay. Picture: eBay

The unique one pound coin has twelve sides to it and has taken the fancy of a collector on eBay.

An unique coin, which was from an error batch has fetched over a hundred pounds on eBay, after it was listed last month on the online marketplace site.

The £1 coin has twelve sides to it, and both sizes of the quid looks a little different from the standard 'new' coin, which was launched in 2017.

The coin's inner circle wasn't perfect like it should be. Picture: eBay

The listing only attracted two bids. Picture: eBay

It's made with two metal rings, with the outside made from nickel-brass and the centre being nickel-plated brass alloy.

Usually, in a perfect coin the inner circle fits the outer one but this particular unique coin is different in that respect.

Rather that being circle, the silver part of the coin is a funny shape and bleeds into the outer ring on both sides of the coin, with the 'heads' side meaning it nearly cuts off the Queen's nose.

In the coin industry, this kind of mistake is known as a "fried egg", with collectors and such choosing to call it this as the bleeding coin bares a similarity to the egg variety.

The coin fetched £112. Picture: eBay

These kind of "error coins" can sometimes be very valuable to the right kind of buyer, and this eBay seller was very lucky indeed.

The one in particular was one from 2019, and was listed on eBay at the end of January 2020 with the starting price of £100.

It only attracted two bids over the course of the auction, however, the price was still bumped up by the second bidder to £112.

This is a pretty high sum for a coin of its kind, but it's definitely worth taking a look if you're in possession of any funny-looking coins!