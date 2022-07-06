People urged to check for rare 50p coin that sells for hundreds on eBay

6 July 2022, 11:12 | Updated: 6 July 2022, 11:21

Is there one in your purse? (stock image)
Is there one in your purse? (stock image). Picture: Getty

The public have been urged to check their purses for a rare 50p coin released in 2009.

It might be time to have a good look down the back of the sofa, because there are some rare coins worth hundreds in circulation.

A special 50p coin has recently sold on eBay for a whopping £225 - and there are apparently loads more out there.

The Manchester Evening News reports that the coin was released in 2009 as part of a Blue Peter competition, which saw kids send in drawings to be printed on the 50ps. The winning design was from a nine-year-old girl named Florence, which depicted and an athlete doing a high jump.

A rare 50p coin recently sold for over £200
A rare 50p coin recently sold for over £200. Picture: PA

Around 20,000 of the coins were produced, and - while they didn't officially enter into circulation - many did get used in everyday transactions.

While the coins used to be worth around £1.09, they are now selling on eBay one lucky seller just received a huge £225.01 after attracting 17 bids. The listing price was just £9.99.

The coin, which sold on June 19, was listed as a "rare uncirculated Blue Peter winner's edition 50p coin pack 2009".

If you do find the coin lurking in your purse, you should firstly make sure to check the date on it - as some were printed in 2011. There were around 2.2 million printed at this time, meaning they're not worth anywhere near as much.

