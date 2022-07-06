Schoolboy goes viral after attending prom in sequined tuxedo ballgown

Sixteen-year-old Korben wore a red dress to his prom. Picture: Twitter @thisisneenz

By Naomi Bartram

Korben wore a sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt to his prom at Archbishop Sancroft High School.

A 16-year-old boy has gone viral after he went to his school prom in a sequined tuxedo ballgown.

Korben attends Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk, and said he always dreamed of wearing a dress to his prom.

His mum Nina Green shared photos from the big day, which sees Korben wearing the ballgown along with a sweet caption.

She said she was ‘incredibly proud of him for being his true self’, writing: "At age 12 my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen.

At age 12 my son announced he wanted to go to his school #prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly #proud of him for being true to himself & the reception he got from his whole school was incredible. What do you think @michellevisage @theebillyporter pic.twitter.com/lsLKnmY9k5 — Nina Green (@thisisneenz) July 1, 2022

"I’m so incredibly proud of him for being true to himself & the reception he got from his whole school was incredible. What do you think @michellevisage @theebillyporter.”

Korben later added to the BBC "It sends a message - you can be who you want to be."

Nina's tweet has been liked over 120,000 times, with Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Michelle even responding herself.

Reposting the Tweet, she added a sweet message of her own which says: "Ohhhhhhhh yes! You are an amazing beautiful mom and your child is a STAR."

Korben also thanked his supporters on his own Twitter, writing: "Oh my goodness… the amount of love… THANK YOU!! Thank you to everyone who is not only supportive of me but supports the LGBTQIA+ community!"

Korben has performed as drag queen Miss Frou Frou since his early teens, but decided that he wanted to go as himself to the prom and took inspiration from American actor Billy Porter.

Since the photos went viral, Nina has shared another message with her followers, thanking them for their kind words.

She wrote: “Wow! When I posted images of my son being true to himself I never expected it to get the response it has.

“The support & positivity has been overwhelming & have totally drowned out the few negative ones which we take no notice of. It’s his life & I’m letting him live it.”

Some more Tweets see Korden at London Pride where the mother and son can be seen holding rainbow flags.