You can now buy a hot water bottle for your feet

This hot water bottle for your feet will keep you cosy all winter long. Picture: Amazon

By Alice Dear

If socks and slippers don't keep you warm in the winter, you need this hot water bottle for your feet.

The days are getting shorter and the mornings and evening are getting colder, and while we love this time of year, staying warm and cosy can sometimes be a struggle.

If you're one of those people who is always cold, and likes to be snug and warm of an evening, we've got just the thing to keep you happy.

Amazon is now selling hot water bottles for your feet.

That's right, this new way of keeping toasty is a major hit with people looking to stay warm over the winter while saving money on energy.

The hot water bottle for your feet is perfect for staying warm this winter while saving you money on energy. Picture: Amazon

The creation is from a brand called Thing2KeepUWarm, which is very fitting, and comes in a range of colours.

The product works very simply; you fill up a hot water bottle and slip it into the cosy foot pouch.

The hot water bottle for your feet means warmth in just minutes and will stay hot for a number of hours.

The hot water bottle comes in a range of colours and designs. Picture: Amazon

People online are loving the item, with reviews stating how easy the product is to use and how warm it keeps them.

One person commented on the item: "Bought for my Miss' cold feet definitely In her good books."

Another wrote: "I suffer badly with stone cold feet now I just need to fill the bottle and get nice and warm."

The item is £19.99 and is available from Amazon.

