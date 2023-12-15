Expert explains the science behind why women feel the cold more than men

15 December 2023, 09:05

Expert explains the science behind why women feel the cold more than men
Expert explains the science behind why women feel the cold more than men. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Dr Michael Mosley has confirmed that cooler temperatures can affect people differently.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An expert has explained why women feel the cold more than men.

During an interview, diet and wellbeing expert Dr Michael Mosley revealed how the body copes with colder temperatures, explaining that there is a three-degree difference between how men and women feel the cold.

While discussing his new podcast, Dr Mosley even gave a real-world example of how cooler temperatures can affect people differently.

He said: "There is a battle of the thermostat which takes place in our house, as in a lot of households. I prefer the cold. My wife prefers the warm and I discovered while making the podcast, this is based in physiology. The expert told me that broadly speaking, there’s a three-degree difference that women feel the cold."

Women tend to feel the cold more than men
Women tend to feel the cold more than men. Picture: Alamy

Dr Mosley continued: "They start to shiver around three degrees higher than men do. So I feel more sympathetic. But you do it not just for the purposes of this programme. Part of the reason is, obviously you want to save some money. It’s good for the planet and particularly obviously during the winter months.

"There are studies which I came across in the course of making this series, which suggests that, for example, if you are at risk of type two diabetes and 11 years ago I had type two diabetes, I managed to get rid of it at least for a while, by losing significant weight."

Dr Michael Mosley explained why women feel the cold more than men
Dr Michael Mosley explained why women feel the cold more than men. Picture: Alamy

Dr Mosley added: "There was a study where they took a group of type two diabetics, and they asked him to stay in around 14 degrees for 10 days, they became what’s called cold-adapted because when you are in a cold temperature, you start to produce this stuff called brown fat and brown fat is absolutely stuffed with mitochondria.

"You burn more calories, but it also helps to improve your insulin sensitivity. There appear to be some genuine science and reasons why you might want to be a little bit cooler."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing mix as it may contain moths

Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing mix as it may contain moths

News

What movies are on Christmas Day? TV schedule revealed

What movies are on TV this Christmas Day? Full schedule revealed

What films are on Christmas Eve? TV listings revealed

What films are on TV this Christmas Eve? Full listings revealed

Martin Lewis revealed the date millions of households will receive their final payments.

Martin Lewis reveals exact date £299 cost of living payment will be made

Money

Trending on Heart

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are reportedly the new faces of This Morning.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley 'revealed' as This Morning's permanent hosts

This Morning

The tense final racked up a whopping 1.5million viewers.

Who won The Traitors last year?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jordan 'brawl' at party ahead of boxing match

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jordan 'brawl' at party ahead of boxing match

Celebrities

Did Carole Middleton really push Kate Middleton and Prince William together?

Did Carole Middleton really push Kate and William together?

TV & Movies

Kate Middleton ex-boyfriend: Who is Rupert Finch?

Kate Middleton ex-boyfriend: Who is Rupert Finch?

Celebrities

EastEnders 'confirms' Keanu Taylor as Christmas death as eagle-eyed fans spot hidden message

EastEnders fans believe Keanu Taylor will be killed at Christmas after spotting hidden message

TV & Movies

The Crown season 6 cast revealed

The Crown season 6 cast explained

TV & Movies

What films are on Boxing Day? TV listings revealed

What films are on TV this Boxing Day? Full schedule revealed

TV & Movies

What movies are on New Year's Eve? TV schedule revealed

What movies are on TV this New Year's Eve? Full schedule revealed

TV & Movies

Here's what the cast of Love Actually look like now

Love Actually cast now: Where are the stars of the hit Christmas film?

TV & Movies

BabyCentre says film, TV, music and royals impact popularity.

Baby names: Most popular boys and girls names of 2023

Parenting

Married At First Sight Australia stars Tahnee and Ollie split after 16 months together

Married At First Sight Australia stars Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton split after 16 months together

TV & Movies

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals her lavish Christmas dinner plans

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals her lavish Christmas dinner plans

Celebrities

The Hollywood icon first met his wife in 2006.

Dick Van Dyke, 98, gushes over wife Arlene Silver, 52, after a decade of marriage

Celebrities

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Westminster Abbey

How to watch Kate Middleton Christmas carols: Date, time and celebrity guest list

TV & Movies