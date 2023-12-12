What films are on Christmas Eve? TV listings revealed

12 December 2023, 13:12 | Updated: 12 December 2023, 14:34

What films are on Christmas Eve? TV listings revealed
Christmas Eve is perfect for a good movies and the TV listings have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What movies are on Christmas Eve? And what times? Here are our top picks for the festive day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christmas Eve is upon us, and there's nothing we love more than a festive film to get us in the seasonal spirit.

As the shops close early, many of us will be turning to our televisions to keep us entertained. With loads of films on the 25th, Christmas Eve TV is just as entertaining.

While we snuggle up warm to begin the countdown to Christmas, there are a few festive movie on which will help us get in the Christmassy mood.

Here is your guide to films on this Christmas Eve...

Couple watching Christmas movies under a red blanket
Christmas Eve films will keep you festive and cosy this year. Picture: Alamy

What films are on Christmas Eve?

White Christmas

This 1954 Christmas classic is the perfect film to give you that festive feeling.

Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen star in this magical music extravaganza.

White Christmas is on BBC Two at 1pm.

White Christmas is a festive favourite
White Christmas is a festive favourite for many. Picture: Alamy

The Sound of Music

Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer feature in this cinematic classic which has become a staple on Christmas television.

Full of beautiful music and stunning scenery, this is a must-see.

The Sound of Music will air on BBC One at 2:50pm.

The Sound of Music will be on TV on Christmas Eve
The Sound of Music will be on TV on Christmas Eve. Picture: Alamy

The Grinch (2018)

Fans of The Grinch story will love this animated version of the tale.

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the titular character, alongside Rashida Jones and Pharrell Williams. The film also features Angela Lansbury in her last voice acting role before her death in 2022.

The Grinch (2018) will be airing on ITV1 at 2:40pm.

The Grinch (2018) is a favourite with the kids
The Grinch (2018) is a favourite with the kids. Picture: Alamy

The Secret Life of Pets

For a film the kids will love, The Secret Life of Pets is the one to watch.

This animated comedy features the voice talents of Kevin Hart and Steve Coogan, so you're guaranteed a giggle.

The Secret Life of Pets will air on ITV1 at 1:05pm.

The Secret Life of Pets will be on TV on Christmas Eve
The Secret Life of Pets will be on TV on Christmas Eve. Picture: Alamy

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Richard Attenborough takes on the iconic role of Kris Kringle in the 1994 version of Miracle on 34th Street.

Matilda actress Mara Wilson also stars in this spectacular film which is a remake everyone will love.

Miracle on 34th Street will air on Channel 4 at 5:45pm.

Miracle on 34th Street is a Christmas classic
Miracle on 34th Street is a Christmas classic. Picture: Alamy

Charlotte's Web

Based on the 1952 novel of the same name, Charlotte's Web features some cuddly creatures who go on an adventure.

A sweet story of friendship, this family-friendly film is fabulous.

Charlotte's Web will air on Channel 4 at 12:30pm.

Charlotte's Web is a family-favourite
Charlotte's Web is a family-favourite. Picture: Alamy

The Holiday

Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Kate Winslet star in this heartwarming holiday romance.

With an iconic soundtrack, we'll be feeling the love this Christmas Eve.

The Holiday will air on Channel 5 at 1:20pm.

The Holiday is a festive romance tale
The Holiday is a festive romance tale. Picture: Alamy

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A retail expert revealed when to visit your chosen supermarket over Christmas.

When is the best time to do the Christmas food shopping in Tesco, Aldi, Asda and more

What movies are on Christmas Day? TV schedule revealed

What movies are on Christmas Day? TV schedule revealed

Families can get financial help with food costs during the holidays.

How to get free school meals for your children over Christmas

Money

Would you charge your family for Christmas dinner?

Mum furious after in-laws reveal they’re charging family for Christmas dinner

Christmas

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening times 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Trending on Heart

The Traitors is back on screens in January.

The Traitors scraps major plot twist ahead of series two

TV & Movies

What films are on Boxing Day? TV listings revealed

What films are on Boxing Day? TV listings revealed

TV & Movies

Pete Wicks is appearing on Celebrity Masterchef

Who is Pete Wicks? Age, height and TOWIE career revealed

King Charles and Queen Camilla looking at one another and a picture of the Cambridge family at the carol service

What are the royal Christmas cards this year?

Showbiz

Jen hopes he will be remembered as "he'd love to be".

Jennifer Aniston opens up about Matthew Perry's final days in first interview since his death

Celebrities

Rylan Clark and Emma Willis on This Morning

This Morning viewers back Rylan Clark and Emma Willis for permanent presenters

Showbiz

MAFS star Luke Worley needed a tetanus jab after the horror attack.

Married At First Sight's Luke rushed to hospital after 'man tried to bite his finger off'

Married at First Sight

Mollie King taking a selfie while wearing a blue shirt and navy blazer alongside a picture of her in a beige suit

Who is Mollie King? Everything you need to know including age, boyfriend, children and singing career

Showbiz

Married At First Sight's Jordan and Erica claim Laura did the show to 'audition for Made in Chelsea'

Jordan and Erica claim Laura did MAFS as 'an audition for Made In Chelsea'

Celebrities

The Masked Singer series 5 is back on 30 December.

The Masked Singer 2024: Full line-up of characters and first clues revealed

TV & Movies

Pickle Cottage: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home

Pickle Cottage: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home

Celebrities

Married At First Sight's Erica and Jordan claim Georges and Peggy's relationship is 'fake'

Married At First Sight's Erica and Jordan claim Georges and Peggy's relationship is 'fake'

Celebrities

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! fans flooded Twitter with questions.

I'm A Celebrity awkward live blunder leaves viewers asking questions

I'm A Celebrity 2023

Primary school scraps French lessons to teach children British Sign Language

Primary school adds British Sign Language to their curriculum

EastEnders Christmas episode faces scheduling shake-up leaving fans frustrated

EastEnders Christmas episode faces scheduling shake-up leaving fans frustrated

TV & Movies