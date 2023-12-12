What films are on Christmas Eve? TV listings revealed

Christmas Eve is perfect for a good movies and the TV listings have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What movies are on Christmas Eve? And what times? Here are our top picks for the festive day.

Christmas Eve is upon us, and there's nothing we love more than a festive film to get us in the seasonal spirit.

As the shops close early, many of us will be turning to our televisions to keep us entertained. With loads of films on the 25th, Christmas Eve TV is just as entertaining.

While we snuggle up warm to begin the countdown to Christmas, there are a few festive movie on which will help us get in the Christmassy mood.

Here is your guide to films on this Christmas Eve...

Christmas Eve films will keep you festive and cosy this year. Picture: Alamy

What films are on Christmas Eve?

White Christmas

This 1954 Christmas classic is the perfect film to give you that festive feeling.

Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen star in this magical music extravaganza.

White Christmas is on BBC Two at 1pm.

White Christmas is a festive favourite for many. Picture: Alamy

The Sound of Music

Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer feature in this cinematic classic which has become a staple on Christmas television.

Full of beautiful music and stunning scenery, this is a must-see.

The Sound of Music will air on BBC One at 2:50pm.

The Sound of Music will be on TV on Christmas Eve. Picture: Alamy

The Grinch (2018)

Fans of The Grinch story will love this animated version of the tale.

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the titular character, alongside Rashida Jones and Pharrell Williams. The film also features Angela Lansbury in her last voice acting role before her death in 2022.

The Grinch (2018) will be airing on ITV1 at 2:40pm.

The Grinch (2018) is a favourite with the kids. Picture: Alamy

The Secret Life of Pets

For a film the kids will love, The Secret Life of Pets is the one to watch.

This animated comedy features the voice talents of Kevin Hart and Steve Coogan, so you're guaranteed a giggle.

The Secret Life of Pets will air on ITV1 at 1:05pm.

The Secret Life of Pets will be on TV on Christmas Eve. Picture: Alamy

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Richard Attenborough takes on the iconic role of Kris Kringle in the 1994 version of Miracle on 34th Street.

Matilda actress Mara Wilson also stars in this spectacular film which is a remake everyone will love.

Miracle on 34th Street will air on Channel 4 at 5:45pm.

Miracle on 34th Street is a Christmas classic. Picture: Alamy

Charlotte's Web

Based on the 1952 novel of the same name, Charlotte's Web features some cuddly creatures who go on an adventure.

A sweet story of friendship, this family-friendly film is fabulous.

Charlotte's Web will air on Channel 4 at 12:30pm.

Charlotte's Web is a family-favourite. Picture: Alamy

The Holiday

Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Kate Winslet star in this heartwarming holiday romance.

With an iconic soundtrack, we'll be feeling the love this Christmas Eve.

The Holiday will air on Channel 5 at 1:20pm.

The Holiday is a festive romance tale. Picture: Alamy

