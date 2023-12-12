What films are on Christmas Eve? TV listings revealed
12 December 2023, 13:12 | Updated: 12 December 2023, 14:34
What movies are on Christmas Eve? And what times? Here are our top picks for the festive day.
Christmas Eve is upon us, and there's nothing we love more than a festive film to get us in the seasonal spirit.
As the shops close early, many of us will be turning to our televisions to keep us entertained. With loads of films on the 25th, Christmas Eve TV is just as entertaining.
While we snuggle up warm to begin the countdown to Christmas, there are a few festive movie on which will help us get in the Christmassy mood.
Here is your guide to films on this Christmas Eve...
What films are on Christmas Eve?
White Christmas
This 1954 Christmas classic is the perfect film to give you that festive feeling.
Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen star in this magical music extravaganza.
White Christmas is on BBC Two at 1pm.
The Sound of Music
Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer feature in this cinematic classic which has become a staple on Christmas television.
Full of beautiful music and stunning scenery, this is a must-see.
The Sound of Music will air on BBC One at 2:50pm.
The Grinch (2018)
Fans of The Grinch story will love this animated version of the tale.
Benedict Cumberbatch plays the titular character, alongside Rashida Jones and Pharrell Williams. The film also features Angela Lansbury in her last voice acting role before her death in 2022.
The Grinch (2018) will be airing on ITV1 at 2:40pm.
The Secret Life of Pets
For a film the kids will love, The Secret Life of Pets is the one to watch.
This animated comedy features the voice talents of Kevin Hart and Steve Coogan, so you're guaranteed a giggle.
The Secret Life of Pets will air on ITV1 at 1:05pm.
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Richard Attenborough takes on the iconic role of Kris Kringle in the 1994 version of Miracle on 34th Street.
Matilda actress Mara Wilson also stars in this spectacular film which is a remake everyone will love.
Miracle on 34th Street will air on Channel 4 at 5:45pm.
Charlotte's Web
Based on the 1952 novel of the same name, Charlotte's Web features some cuddly creatures who go on an adventure.
A sweet story of friendship, this family-friendly film is fabulous.
Charlotte's Web will air on Channel 4 at 12:30pm.
The Holiday
Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Kate Winslet star in this heartwarming holiday romance.
With an iconic soundtrack, we'll be feeling the love this Christmas Eve.
The Holiday will air on Channel 5 at 1:20pm.
