Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

1 December 2023, 15:49

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl
Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

When are the supermarkets open during the festive period? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christmas is fast approaching and many of us can't wait for the big day to arrive.

Mince pies, turkey, Brussels sprouts and Yule log are all on our Christmas shopping list and like Santa, we're checking it twice to make sure we're not leaving anything out!

As we get closer and closer to the 25th of December, many of our supermarkets will have different opening and closing times, with some shutting for certain days.

What are the supermarket opening hours over Christmas and New Year? Here is everything you need to know.

Supermarket Christmas opening hours have been released
Supermarket Christmas opening hours have been released. Picture: Getty

Aldi Christmas opening hours

  • 18th-23rd December – 7am to 10pm
  • Christmas Eve- 9.30am to 4pm
  • Christmas Day – Closed
  • Boxing Day – Closed
  • 27th- 30th December – 8am to 8pm
  • New Year's Eve- 9.30am to 4pm
  • New Year's Day – Closed

Morrisons Christmas opening hours

  • 20th December- 7am to 10pm
  • 21st- 23rd December- 6am to midnight
  • Christmas Eve- 10am to 4pm
  • Christmas Day- Closed
  • Boxing Day- 9am to 6pm
  • 27th- 30th December- 7am to 10pm
  • New Year's Eve- 10am to 4pm
  • New Year's Day- 9am to 6pm
  • 2nd January- 7am to 10pm
Some supermarkets will be closed over the festive period
Some supermarkets will be closed over the festive period. Picture: Alamy

Waitrose Christmas opening hours

  • Christmas Day- Closed, except those in Welcome Break service stations and Shell forecourts
  • Boxing Day- Closed
  • New Year's Day- Closed

Each store will have different opening hours so visitors are encouraged to use the Waitrose store finder to see when their local shop will be open this winter.

Lidl Christmas opening hours

  • Christmas Day- Closed
  • Boxing Day- Many stores closed
  • New Year's Day- Closed

For specific shop information, visitors are encouraged to use the Lidl store finder.

Supermarket Christmas hours have been revealed
Supermarket Christmas hours have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

Tesco Christmas opening hours

At the time of writing Tesco have not revealed their Christmas opening hours.

Tesco stores are usually closed on Christmas Day, however there may be some small shops that will be open.

ASDA Christmas opening hours

At the time of writing ASDA have not revealed their Christmas opening hours.

ASDA stores are usually closed on Christmas Day.

Sainsbury's Christmas opening hours

At the time of writing Sainsbury's have not revealed their Christmas opening hours.

Sainsbury's stores are usually closed on Christmas Day.

Marks & Spencer Christmas opening hours

At the time of writing M&S have not revealed their Christmas opening hours.

Marks & Spencer stores are usually closed on Christmas Day.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

When is the last day to post Christmas cards?

When is the last day to post Christmas cards?

School closures: Full list of schools shutting due to snow and freezing temperatures

School closures UK: Full list of schools shutting due to snow

News

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Truck Tour 2023: New dates and locations revealed

How to defrost your car fast: Best and quickest hacks

How to defrost your car fast: Best and quickest hacks

News

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon addresses rumours she is having baby number six

Stacey Solomon addresses rumours she is having baby number six

Celebrities

Why The Crown's Olivia Williams thinks Royal Family doesn't 'totally disapprove' of the series

Why The Crown's Olivia Williams thinks Royals don't 'totally disapprove' of the series

TV & Movies

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on leaving I'm A Celebrity

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence after leaving I'm A Celebrity

TV & Movies

Who is Tony Bellew's wife?

Who is Tony Bellew's wife?

TV & Movies

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off her Christmas decorations- but fans spot problem with stocking wall

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off her Christmas decorations- but fans spot problem with stocking wall

Celebrities

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spark concerns they've split-up

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott reveals reason he and Sharon split

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity first look: Josie Gibson squirms as she takes on mystery creature

I'm A Celebrity first look: Josie Gibson squirms as she takes on mystery creature

TV & Movies

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan dies aged 65

The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan dies aged 65

Celebrities

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023? Everyone who has exited the jungle so far

TV & Movies

Why did Jamie Lynn Spears quit I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

Why did Jamie Lynn leave I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

TV & Movies

Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

What is Frankie Dettori's net worth? How much the jockey has made and I'm A Celebrity fee

Showbiz

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height revealed

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height in feet revealed

TV & Movies

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity viewers convinced Jamie Lynn Spears will quit show

Jamie Lynn Spears quits I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

TV & Movies

Did Stacey Solomon go in the jungle and did she win?

Did Stacey Solomon go in the jungle and did she win?

Showbiz