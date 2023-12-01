Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl
1 December 2023, 15:49
When are the supermarkets open during the festive period? Here are all the answers.
Listen to this article
Christmas is fast approaching and many of us can't wait for the big day to arrive.
Mince pies, turkey, Brussels sprouts and Yule log are all on our Christmas shopping list and like Santa, we're checking it twice to make sure we're not leaving anything out!
As we get closer and closer to the 25th of December, many of our supermarkets will have different opening and closing times, with some shutting for certain days.
What are the supermarket opening hours over Christmas and New Year? Here is everything you need to know.
Aldi Christmas opening hours
- 18th-23rd December – 7am to 10pm
- Christmas Eve- 9.30am to 4pm
- Christmas Day – Closed
- Boxing Day – Closed
- 27th- 30th December – 8am to 8pm
- New Year's Eve- 9.30am to 4pm
- New Year's Day – Closed
Morrisons Christmas opening hours
- 20th December- 7am to 10pm
- 21st- 23rd December- 6am to midnight
- Christmas Eve- 10am to 4pm
- Christmas Day- Closed
- Boxing Day- 9am to 6pm
- 27th- 30th December- 7am to 10pm
- New Year's Eve- 10am to 4pm
- New Year's Day- 9am to 6pm
- 2nd January- 7am to 10pm
Waitrose Christmas opening hours
- Christmas Day- Closed, except those in Welcome Break service stations and Shell forecourts
- Boxing Day- Closed
- New Year's Day- Closed
Each store will have different opening hours so visitors are encouraged to use the Waitrose store finder to see when their local shop will be open this winter.
Lidl Christmas opening hours
- Christmas Day- Closed
- Boxing Day- Many stores closed
- New Year's Day- Closed
For specific shop information, visitors are encouraged to use the Lidl store finder.
Tesco Christmas opening hours
At the time of writing Tesco have not revealed their Christmas opening hours.
Tesco stores are usually closed on Christmas Day, however there may be some small shops that will be open.
ASDA Christmas opening hours
At the time of writing ASDA have not revealed their Christmas opening hours.
ASDA stores are usually closed on Christmas Day.
Sainsbury's Christmas opening hours
At the time of writing Sainsbury's have not revealed their Christmas opening hours.
Sainsbury's stores are usually closed on Christmas Day.
Marks & Spencer Christmas opening hours
At the time of writing M&S have not revealed their Christmas opening hours.
Marks & Spencer stores are usually closed on Christmas Day.