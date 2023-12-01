When is the last day to post Christmas cards?

When is the last day to post Christmas cards?

By Hope Wilson

When is the last day to send cards and parcels for Christmas? Here are all the answers.

As Christmas draws nearer and snow begins to fall, many of us will be thinking about sending our Christmas cards soon.

After Royal Mail released brand new stamps for the festive season, children and adults alike will be posting their Christmas cards to friends, family and of course, Santa.

With the 25th of December racing towards us, lots have been wondering when the last date to send Christmas cards and presents is.

When is the last day to send Christmas cards? Here is everything you need to know.

The final date to send your Christmas cards has been revealed.

When is the last day to send Christmas cards?

The last day to send Christmas cards for them to arrive by Christmas Day is Thursday 21st December.

Specific dates to send Christmas cards are:

Royal Mail 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For- Last recommended posting date is Monday 18th December.

Royal Mail 1st Class and 1st Class Signed For- Last recommended posting date is Wednesday 20th December.

Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed- Last recommended posting date is Thursday 21st December.

People must send their cards by 21st December for delivery before Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

When is the last day to send Christmas parcels?

Parcelforce Worldwide express48 and express48 Large- Last recommended posting date is Wednesday 20th December.

Parcelforce Worldwide express24. expressAM- Last recommended posting date is Thursday 21st December.

