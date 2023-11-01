Christmas TV Adverts 2023 revealed

The 2023 Christmas TV adverts have been released. Picture: Twitter/Marks & Spencer/Asda

By Hope Wilson

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...

It's the most wonderful time of the year and here at Heart we love the festive season.

As the nights grow darker and the days become cooler, one thing that makes us feel all warm and fuzzy in the winter months are the heartwarming Christmas adverts. From John Lewis to Tesco, Marks & Spencer to Asda, all of our favourite shops will be releasing their highly anticipated Christmas ads during this time.

There are loads of famous faces in this year's Christmas adverts, including Zawe Ashton, Hannah Waddingham and Michael Bublé, but which ad will reign supreme?

Here are all of the Christmas TV adverts for 2023 so far...

The Christmas adverts for 2023 have been released. Picture: Getty

Argos

The Argos Christmas advert features some of the shop's favourite toys, Connie and Trevor, as they aim to create a 'viral' video.

The advert begins with Trevor setting the stage (and camera) for Connie as she makes her entrance. The doll then performs a series of dance moves, ending with a split, where she then asks Trevor if he has been recording. The camera then cuts to Trevor where it is revealed he has been recording himself rather than Connie.

Watch the Argos Christmas advert here:

Watch the Argos Christmas Ad 2023

Asda

The Asda Christmas advert features Mr Christmas himself, Michael Bublé.

The advert begins with three Asda workers sitting in their staff room where they begin to hear strange noises coming from the shop floor. They then venture out into the warehouse where they pass lots of Christmas goodies, before encountering a door which says 'MB inside. Do not open until 1.11.23.'

The employees then enter the room and discover singing sensation Michael Bublé, who quickly bursts into song.

He then teasingly adds: "Shall we?" before the camera cuts to the words "To be continued" displayed on the screen.

Watch the Asda Christmas advert here:

Michael Bublé stars in ASDA 2023 Christmas Advert

Marks & Spencer

It's a star-studded affair for Marks & Spencer as there are plenty of famous faces in their festive advert.

The advert opens with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham as she attempts to create a cotton wool snowman. The scene then cuts to Queer Eye presenter Tan France who is deciding whether to place a toilet roll tube themed angel or a sparkly star at the top of his tree.

Actress Zawe Ashton then makes her appearance as she plays charades with her family, before Sophie Ellis-Bextor is seen blow torching some marshmallows.

The advert then takes a turn when Sophie blowtorches her Christmas cards, Tan throws his board game in the fish tank, Zawe hits a toy elf with a baseball bat and Hannah puts her festive paper hats into a wood chipper.

Watch the Marks & Spencer Christmas advert here:

Stars turn out for M&S Christmas advert 2023

Who is in the M&S Christmas advert?

Hannah Waddingham, Zawe Ashton, Tan Francis and Sophie Ellis-Bextor are all in the Marks & Spencer Christmas advert.

Each person takes part in their own storyline which comes together to make the iconic advert.

