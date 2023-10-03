Supermarket Christmas delivery slots 2023: When can you book for Sainsbury's, Asda, Tesco and more

3 October 2023, 15:00

Supermarkets such as Asda and Tesco have confirmed when customers can book their Christmas delivery slot
Supermarkets such as Asda and Tesco have confirmed when customers can book their Christmas delivery slot. Picture: Alamy

When can you book your December Christmas supermarket delivery and collection slots for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Ocado and Morrison's? It's time to get ready for the festive period and organise your Christmas food.

Supermarkets including Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Morrisons and more have already announced and confirmed their Christmas delivery and collection slots for 2023.

Despite it only being October, and with autumn only just arriving, the giant food stores are helping the people of the UK get organised early this year, particularly when it comes to the festive food shop.

So in order to get you one step ahead of the Christmas chaos, the majority of supermarkets, including M&S and Ocado, have already filled their diary with delivery and collection slots ready for their customers to pre-book ahead of December.

Here's the full list of supermarkets and when you can book their Christmas delivery slots.

Tesco has confirmed their delivery slots are available to book earlier than last year
Tesco has confirmed their delivery slots are available to book earlier than last year. Picture: Alamy

When can you book Tesco's Christmas delivery slots?

Like with most supermarkets this year, Tesco will be releasing their Christmas delivery slots earlier than they did in 2022. Xmas slot dates are:

  • November 7 - If you are part of a Tesco delivery or click and collect plan. These plans can be bought online at Tesco and start from a minimum of £2.50 a month up to £8.
  • November 21 - All other customers will have access to delivery and collection slots.

Asda has released two dates for Christmas delivery slots, one for delivery pass customers and one for others
Asda has released two dates for Christmas delivery slots, one for delivery pass customers and one for others. Picture: Alamy

When can you book Asda's Christmas delivery slots?

Asda has launched a number of dates when it comes to their Christmas deliver slots. You can book from:

  • October 3 - If you have a delivery pass you can now book in your Christmas delivery or collection. You can purchase an Asda delivery pass from £3.50 a month.
  • October 10 - Anyone without a delivery pass will be able to book their festive shop from this date. Customers will also be able to pre-order their turkeys at this point too.
  • December 20 - If you're looking specifically to get your shopping on Christmas Eve, you will have to hold out to this date to be in with a chance.
Sainsbury's has separated it's click and collect and delivery slot dates
Sainsbury's has separated it's click and collect and delivery slot dates. Picture: Alamy

When can you book Sainsbury's Christmas delivery slots?

Just like with all the other supermarkets, when you can book your Christmas slot depends on whether you have a delivery pass or not. The dates you need are:

  • October 16 - If you have a delivery pass, which can start from £4 a month, you will be able to schedule in your slot from this date.
  • October 23 - All other Sainsbury's shoppers will have to wait until a week later to book their festive food shop.
  • November 20 - If it's only click and collect you're after, then you won't be able to schedule in you shop until November.
Morrisons is opening Christmas delivery slots in October for all customers
Morrisons is opening Christmas delivery slots in October for all customers. Picture: Alamy

When can you book Morrisons's Christmas delivery slots?

Like most of the supermarkets, Morrisons is also opening up dates to book your shopping slots this month. The dates you need are:

  • October 18 - If you have a delivery pass, you will get first dibs on the slots available.
  • October - If you're without a delivery pass, dates will be confirmed for later that month on when you can book.
Ocado are already texting customers about their Christmas food slots
Ocado are already texting customers about their Christmas food slots. Picture: Alamy

When can you book Ocado's Christmas delivery slots?

Handling things slightly differently, Ocado has already begun texting existing Smart Pass holder customers with the dates of their Christmas delivery slots. For anyone wanting a 20-24 December delivery time, please be aware there is a minimum spend of £90.

Confirmation of December delivery slots for those without a membership are yet to be finalised.

Marks and Spencer only have a limited number of days where you can do click and collect on your shop this Christmas
Marks and Spencer only have a limited number of days where you can do click and collect on your shop this Christmas. Picture: Alamy

When can you book Marks and Spencer's Christmas delivery slots?

M&S has already opened their click and collect slots for their Food to Order service,

You can arrange collect in-store dates for December 22 and 24 from now until December 11, however, slots are predicted to go quickly.

Aldi and Iceland are yet to confirm their December delivery dates with Lidl not releasing any due to not having a delivery service.

