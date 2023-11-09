John Lewis finally reveals Christmas advert for 2023 starring loveable venus flytrap

9 November 2023, 07:56 | Updated: 9 November 2023, 08:04

'Snapper' stars in the John Lewis 2023 Christmas Advert

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

John Lewis has unveiled their Christmas advert for 2023 which stars a loveable venus flytrap and an original song by Andrea Bocelli called Festa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

John Lewis has finally revealed their highly-anticipated Christmas advert of 2023.

The advert tells the story of a young boy who picks up a 'Grow Your Own Christmas Tree' box while shopping with his mother, sister and grandmother.

As soon as he gets home, he plants the seed in a pot and excitedly waits for it to grow. Quickly, the 'Christmas tree' he thought he was growing reveals itself to be a venus flytrap instead.

The boy is ecstatic and quickly forms a close bond with the mischievous plant, who continues to bring mayhem to the house.

The John Lewis Christmas advert for 2023 stars a loveable venus fly trap
The John Lewis Christmas advert for 2023 stars a loveable venus fly trap. Picture: John Lewis

The mother, sister and grandmother eventually decide to move the venus fly trap outside and replace it with a traditional Christmas tree, leaving the little boy sad.

As Christmas day arrives, the little boy can be seen coming downstairs in his coat, hat and shoes as he picks up a present and brings it out to the plant in the garden.

The mum, sister and grandmother do the same before the lovable plant starts to eat the presents – however, it is then revealed that it was simply unwrapping the gifts for them, expelling each gift to the members of the family.

The song, Festa, which plays over the Christmas advert from John Lewis is an original song by Andrea Bocelli
The song, Festa, which plays over the Christmas advert from John Lewis is an original song by Andrea Bocelli. Picture: John Lewis

The song, Festa, which plays over the advert is an original song sang by Andrea Bocelli and was created by Le Feste Antonacci specifically for the John Lewis advert.

It has been revealed that John Lewis purposefully went down a very different route to their previous tradition of ‘acoustic over versions' with this song.

Festa is a charity single and all profits will go to the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures appeal.

Full list of John Lewis Christmas adverts

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2007

  • Title: Shadows
  • Song: Aubade from the Romeo and Juliet suite by Prokofiev

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2008

  • Title: From Me To You
  • Song: From Me To You by The Beatles

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2009

  • Title: Sweet Child of Mine
  • Song: Sweet Child O' Mine by Guns N' Roses, performed by Taken by Trees

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2010

  • Title: A Tribute to Givers
  • Song: Your Song by Elton John, performed by Ellie Goulding

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2011

  • Title: The Long Wait
  • Song: Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want by The Smiths, performed by Slow Moving Millie

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2012

  • Title: The Journey
  • Song: The Power of Love by Frankie Goes To Hollywood, performed by Gabrielle Aplin

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2013

  • Title: The Bear and the Hare
  • Song: Somewhere Only We Know by Keane, performed by Lily Allen

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2014

  • Title: Monty the Penguin
  • Song: Real Love by John Lennon, performed by Tom Odell

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2015

  • Title: Man On The Moon
  • Song: Half The World Away by Oasis, performed by AURORA

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2016

  • Title: Buster The Boxer
  • Song: One Day I'll Fly Away by Randy Crawford, performed by Vaults

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2017

  • Title: Moz The Monster
  • Song: Golden Slumbers by The Beatles, performed by Elbow

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2018

  • Title: The Boy and the Piano
  • Song: Your Song by Elton John

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2019

  • Title: Excitable Edgar
  • Song: Can't Fight This Feeling by REO Speedwagon, performed by Bastille

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2020

  • Title: Give a Little Love
  • Song: A Little Love by Celeste

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2021

  • Title: Unexpected Guest
  • Song: Together in Electric Dream by Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder, performed by Lola Young

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022

  • Title: The Beginner
  • Song: All The Small Things by Blink-182, performed by Mike Geier

