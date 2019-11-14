John Lewis' Christmas advert 2019 introduces dragon ‘Excitable Edgar’ in heartwarming tale of friendship

The John Lewis advert is back. Picture: John Lewis

By Naomi Bartram

John Lewis’ much anticipated Christmas advert has introduced the world to ‘Excitable Edgar’.

It’s that time of year again where the high street’s best-loved retailers are slowly starting to release their Christmas adverts.

And with the likes of Marks and Spencers, Boots and IKEA all airing their festive offerings this week, now it’s the turn of John Lewis.

Yesterday, Twitter account ‘Excitable Edgar’ appeared to tease shoppers about a brand new character featuring in the department store’s iconic festive ad.

And in their first joint campaign with Waitrose, John Lewis has shared all the details about the little creature who will be taking centre stage in their campaign this Christmas.

Edgar the dragon is the main character of this year's John Lewis Christmas campaign. Picture: John Lewis

The advert - which is set to go live on social media at 6am on Thursday (November 14th) morning - tells the heartwarming story of a little girl called Ava and her friendship with a young dragon.

While the rest of the village prepare for Christmas along with their family and friends, Edgar can’t contain his excitement and finds it hard to control his instinct to breathe fire.

After melting a snowman and bringing ice skating to a standstill, Edgar ends up destroying the annual dressing of the village Christmas tree by accidentally setting it on fire.

Convinced he’s ruining the festivities for everyone else, Edgar shuts himself in his house, but Ava is determined to make him feel loved.

Edgar is given a special gift for Christmas. Picture: Waitrose & Partners and John Lewis & Partners

Showing her best friend how much she cares, Ava presents Edgar with the perfect gift - a delicious Christmas pudding - which means he can finally put his fire breathing to good use.

The two minute and thirty second advert - which was filmed in Budapest in Hungary - is set to the iconic song ‘Can’t fight this feeling’ by REO Speedwagon and re-recorded by Dan Smith from Bastille.

The ad will go live on social media at 6:00am on Thursday, but won’t air on television for the first time until ITV’s The X Factor: Celebrity on Saturday 16 November.

Martin George, Partner and Customer Director, Waitrose & Partners, said: “The magic of friendship and making our loved ones feel special, are some of the most wonderful things about this time of year.

Ava presents Edgar with a special gift. Picture: Waitrose & Partners and John Lewis & Partners

The John Lewis Christmas advert is all about 'acceptance'. Picture: Waitrose & Partners and John Lewis & Partners

“The Christmas pudding in the final scene is not just the showpiece of a spectacular feast which brings all the villagers together. It’s a reminder that a thoughtful gesture - whether that’s a delicious meal or a special gift - can mean so much.”

Craig Inglis, Partner and Customer Director, John Lewis & Partners, added: "I'm delighted our two brands have come together for this year's Christmas campaign. It started from a spark of an idea - a little dragon's excitement about Christmas - and became the story of how someone goes the extra mile for their best friend to give just the right gift.

“It's a funny, heart-warming story that will resonate with our customers as they seek out the perfect gifts for their loved ones this Christmas.”