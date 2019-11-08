IKEA’s first Christmas advert hailed 'the best ever' complete with catchy song

By Naomi Bartram

IKEA have released their first ever Christmas advert titled 'Silence The Critics'.

Christmas advert season is upon us, and we’ve already seen festive offerings from the likes of Aldi and Iceland.

And while we're still yet to see John Lewis' highly-anticipated clip, home store IKEA has rivalled it with their first ever offering.

Choosing to ditch the usual sentimental ads from it’s rivals, the story aims to encourage people to defy 'home shame' when hosting guests this festive season.

The hilarious 90 second clip starts by showing a family of three living in a small and slightly untidy flat.

When the mum’s phone pings a message from her friend confirms that they're still on for dinner at her house.

IKEA's new advert has already gone viral. Picture: IKEA

Out of nowhere , a whole host of ornaments start shaming the family about the state of their home along to a catchy track voiced by grime artist D Double E.

The house is ridiculed for everything from the old table, to the cracked walls and tired furnishings.

Deciding to ‘Silence the Critics’, the couple take action to spruce up their home with some simple and affordable IKEA furnishings – replacing an old mirror, putting down a new rug and hanging some funky art.

While the advert is due to debut on TV for the first time during Googlebox on Friday (November 7), fans are already going wild for it online.

The family spruced up their house using IKEA furniture. Picture: IKEA

One Twitter user wrote: “I didn’t think I could love you guys anymore than I already did. But then you go and do this 😂❤️❤️

“IKEA, we salute you 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽Long live @DDoubleE7.”

Another penned: “Never thought I'd hear @DDoubleE7 on an IKEA advert, nevermind a Christmas advert. Big love IKEA!”

While a third said: “Don’t care if it is too early for Christmas, this is great,” and a fourth added: “What a time to be alive.”

Explaining the inspiration behind the ad, Sarah Green, marketing manager at Ikea, said: “It was born from the common feeling, that along with the seasonal joys, a lot of us feel a looming sense of dread when it comes to hosting others with many of us feel ashamed of our homes over the Christmas period.

“We believe that every home can and should be worthy of a get-together and that with a little imagination, some clever products and ideas, there’s no reason not to be proud to invite your nearest and dearest over. This campaign aims to inspire us all to get our homes party-ready and ‘Silence the Critics’, once and for all.”