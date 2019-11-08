Kate and Rio Ferdinand reveal they already have their Christmas decorations up, over six weeks before the holiday

Kate Ferdinand has admitted she is already “feeling festive”. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Dear

Newlyweds Kate and Rio Ferdinand appear to already be in a festive mood as they give a glimpse into their Christmassy home.

Kate Ferdinand has admitted she is already “feeling festive” as she posed in front of Christmas decorations in her home for an Instagram picture.

The former TOWIE star, who married Rio Ferdinand earlier this year and changed her name from Kate Wright, shared the snap to promote her new book, Fitter, Happier, Healthier.

In the picture, the blonde beauty looks stunning as he proudly holds up her new book.

In the background of the image, Kate and Rio’s stylish Christmas decorations can be seen around the staircase.

Kate Ferdinand fans spotted her Christmas decorations. Picture: Instagram

Captioning the image, Kate wrote: “This is a surreal pinch me moment ... I have a book ... ahhh.

“Day out for my Rio’s birthday and coming home to my book we have been working on for over a year feels crazzzyyyy!

“So excited for you guys to see it! Follow the link in my bio for a singed copy! Lots of love #fitterhappierhealthier.”

After the star was inundated with comments about the decorations, Kate added: “P.s. yes our Christmas Decs did go up yesterday, feeling festive already.”

Kate and Rio are already feeling festive following their wedding. Picture: Instagram

While Kate and Rio’s decorations are up in November, fans have praised the star for being organised for the festive period.

One person commented on the post: “A book and Christmas decs? Now that's one organised lady.”

Another fan appears to also be feeling festive, telling Kate: “Love it, my decorations have been up for a week!”