Aldi Christmas advert 2019: Watch as Kevin the Carrot takes on new nemesis the Leafy Blinders in 'Greatest Showman' spectacle

By Alice Dear

Aldi’s 2019 Christmas advert has dropped, and it sees Kevin the Carrot battle a new character and his gang.

This week, Kevin the Carrot returned for the fourth time for Aldi’s 2019 Christmas advert. Picture: Aldi

This week, Kevin the Carrot returned for the fourth time for Aldi’s 2019 Christmas advert.

Kevin, his wife Katie, and their children Jasper, Baby Carrot and Chantenay all make a returning appearance, while we are also treated to a bunch of new characters.

This year, Aldi have introduced the Leafy Blinders – a pun on the Peaky Blinders – a bunch of Birmingham Brussel’s sprouts looking for revenge on poor Kevin.

Kevin and his family return for the special advert. Picture: Aldi

In the advert, we see Kevin the Carrot being held captive by the Leafy Blinder’s leader, Russell Sprout, before he escapes with the help of Tiny Tom, the tomato.

Kevin the Carrot then transforms into The Greatest Showman as he starts to sing a song all about Christmas.

The voice singing sounds like Robbie Williams, and is set to the tune of his song Let Me Entertain You, however, this has not been confirmed.

The new characters are the Leaky Blinders. Picture: Aldi

Kevin’s wife Katie is dressed as Zendaya’s character in The Greatest Showman, Anne Wheeler, with a purple wig.

Following the song, Russell Sprout breaks into the tent when he is then sent catapulting with a star to the top of the tent.

Kevin the Carrot finds himself in hot water with the Leafy Blinders. Picture: Aldi

The advert will first air on TV on Thursday 7th November at 5:30PM.

Sean McGinty, marketing director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re all thrilled to see Kevin back on our screens again, getting up to his usual tricks.

"Kevin’s popularity grows every year and he’s becoming something of a national treasure!"