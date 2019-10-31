The perfect Christmas 2019 gifts for the family member you don’t know very well
Every Christmas you’ll find yourself searching for the right gift for that family member you don’t know very well.
Whether it’s a distant aunt who’s joining you for dinner this year, or a significant other's parent you want to impress - finding the right Christmas present can be really frustrating.
But now we've done the hard work for you which means you can hand over something a little more meaningful than a gift card or money.
Check out our gift guide for the family member you don’t know very well:
Tea for two
Price: £11.99 from Prezzybox
This is the perfect present for couples and includes everything you need for a luxury afternoon tea, including delicious pistachio and white chocolate shortbread and Earl Grey tea.
Diffusers
Price: £29 from Eloise Hall
Give the gift of a beautiful smelling home this Christmas with an Essential Oil diffuser.
These little jars of pure pleasure are available in three fragrances and will last up to three months.
Flavoured gin
Price: £21 from Caorunn gin and Amazon
If you know your distant relative likes a drink, they're bound to love a flavoured Gin. Paired with an elderflower tonic - this 'Not Pink' gin from Scottish company Caorunn makes the perfect cocktail.
Christmas hamper
Price: Start at £29.99 from Virginia Hayward
This charming 'Love From Santa Hamper' is filled with traditionally-inspired festive foods and drinks, perfect for sharing.
Treat your family to some delicious savoury snacks and a great bottle of red wine.
Chocolate treat
Price: £6.99 from The Present Finder
Add a little luxury to a tea break with these 12 indulgent handmade Belgian chocolate discs.
A chocolate lovers dream come true, these little gems are a simple and reasonably priced alternative to a box of chocolates.
Pocket Diary Set
Price: £9.99 from Cooks Diary
For the food lovers in your family, these unique A5, week-to-view diaries are packed with essential calendars and planning tools plus a simple-to-prepare recipe each week.
Hand cream
Price: £26 from The White Company
Luxury hand care is the perfect gift this Christmas and would be an elegant addition to everyone's house whether it be their living room, bedroom or bathroom.
Gingerbread tin
Price: £9 from Walkers Shortbread
Filled with mini gingerbread men biscuits, this eye-catching festive tin will make an adorable gift for anyone this Christmas.
Hopefully it'll be ripped open straight away and the whole family can enjoy this festive nibble.
Candle set
Price: £34.00 from Evolve Beauty
Your family members can enjoy the ultimate relaxing night in with the Candlelight Glow Collection.
Along with a Radiant Glow Mask, this particular set includes a Serenity Candle with scents of citrus and vanilla. The perfect way to unwind after the festivities.
Festive mug
Price: £5 from Tesco
Add a touch of glamour to the festivities with a Fox & Ivy Confetti Alphabet Mug for your loved one.
With a gold confetti pattern, who wouldn't love drinking out their tea out of this on Boxing Day morning?
Fudge
Price: £17.50 from Yumbles
Who doesn't like fudge? Especially when it's creamy, delicious and made from completely natural ingredients.
This vegan friendly treat comes in mouthwatering flavours such as Belgian Chocolate Swirl, Icy Vanilla Coconut and Traditional Caramel and will leave your family desperate to get their hands on more.
Tea towels
Price: £6 from John Lewis
They might be cooking essentials, but a set of quality tea towels can also make a great Christmas present.
Keep the colours neutral so they're sure to look amazing in any kitchen.
Spa gift set
Price: £8.50 from Marks & Spencer's
Creating a spa experience at home has just got so much easier with Ragdale Hall's Spa Christmas gifts.
The sweet set includes Sleep Hand Cream, Be Happy Shower Burst, Pamper Body Butter, Pamper Aromatherapy Mist and Revive Aromatherapy Mist.
Personalised cookie
Price: £9.99 from Getting Personal
Treat a little or big kid to their very own personalised giant cookie decorated with dollops of delight and sprinkles.
It can be be personalised with a message of your choice, alongside an edible picture of an elf and can be gift wrapped and delivered in letterbox friendly packaging.