What song is on the John Lewis Christmas advert 2019 and who is singing it?

The John Lewis advert song has been released. Picture: John Lewis and Waitrose/ PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

The John Lewis Christmas advert 2019 is finally going live today, but what song is it set to and who is singing it?

High street retailer John Lewis has had a whole host of incredible songs featuring on its Christmas adverts over the last few years.

As well as Elton John’s iconic Your Song becoming the theme for 2018’s ad, the department store has featured everyone from Lily Allen to Elbow.

But despite fans previously guessing that Lewis Capaldi was given the major musical gig, the 2019 song has now been revealed.

The song featuring on John Lewis' Christmas advert has been revealed. Picture: John Lewis and Waitrose

What song is on the John Lewis Christmas advert this year?

This year, the story of Ava and her best friend Edgar the dragon is set to ‘Can’t fight this feeling’ by REO Speedwagon.

Read More: Home Bargains is selling paint-you-own Frozen figures for just £3 - just in time for Christmas

When it was released, the single remained at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three weeks in March 1985.

This year, the popular song also featured in the third season of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, during a kissing scene between Eleven and her boyfriend Mike Wheeler.

As well as this, it played during the 100th episode of American Horror Story.

Read More: Parents raging as Harrods Santa's Grotto is closed off unless they spend £2,000

Who is singing John Lewis’ Christmas advert?

The frontman of British band Bastille, Daniel Smith recorded this version of the song.

Dan formed Bastille back in 2010 and shot to fame with their debut song "Pompeii" three years later.

Which other songs have featured in John Lewis’ Christmas adverts?

2011 - ‘The Long Wait’ was set to Slow Moving Millie's cover of ‘Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want’ by the Smiths.

2012 - ‘The Journey’ featured Gabrielle Aplin's cover of The Power Of Love by Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

2013 - ‘The Bear and the Hare’ Lily Allen starred in this ad with her cover of Keane's ‘Somewhere Only We Know’.

2014 - ‘Monty the Penguin’ - John Lennon's ‘Real Love’ was covered by Tom Odell.

2015 - ‘Man on the Moon’ - Norwegian singer Aurora sung Half The World Away by Oasis.

2016 - ‘Buster the Boxer’ featured a cover of Randy Crawford's ‘One Day I'll Fly Away’ by Vaults.

2017 - ‘Moz the Monster’ was set to Elbow’s cover of The Beatles song ‘Golden Slumbers’.

2018 - ‘The Boy and the Piano’ featured Elton John with his iconic track ‘Your Song’.