Home Bargains is selling paint-your-own Frozen figures for just £3 - just in time for Christmas

Frozen 2 will be released next week. Picture: Disney/Facebook

You can buy paint-your-own versions of Frozen's Elsa and Anna and more from Home Bargains

Like it or not, Frozen is about to take over your life - as the much-anticipated sequel is set for release on 22 November (next week!).

To celebrate, Home Bargains are selling paint-your-own figures of the characters, which make for perfect stocking fillers.

Read more: Shoppers convinced John Lewis' Christmas advert has leaked with this teaser trailer

The budget store are selling the figures for just £2.99 - and shoppers can choose between Elsa and Anna.

A mum shared the deal to a money-saving Facebook group. Picture: Facebook

They come equipped with six pots of paint and a brush for your child to get creative with.

Read more: Coca-Cola's UK Christmas truck tour dates confirmed: From Edinburgh to Cardiff

The bargain, which was shared to money-saving Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, has attracted a number of comments from excited parents.

One wrote: “Girls would love these", and another added: “I need get these”.

Frozen 2 is set for release next Friday, and it tells the story of Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven setting off on another adventure after Elsa hears a strange sound from the north calling her.

The gang embark on a journey to discover the origins of Elsa's powers and save their kingdom.

NOW READ:

Tamara Ecclestone divides fans as she decorates lavish Christmas tree six weeks before the big day