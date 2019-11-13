Shoppers convinced John Lewis' Christmas advert has leaked with this teaser trailer

John Lewis has seemingly teased what we can expect from their Christmas advert.

With the festivities getting into full swing, the likes of Aldi, IKEA and Boots have already dropped their Christmas adverts.

But there’s one retailer the whole nation is waiting for - John Lewis!

The much-loved department store stuns viewers with their iconic Christmas advert every single year, and 2019 is set to be no different.

But with the ad not due to launch until Thursday November 14, now a teaser clip has seemingly been shared online under an unverified account introducing mystery character ‘Excitable Edgar’.

The 10 second video sees a close-up of a dragon knocker on a wooden door covered in snow.

A hand then bangs three times before it swings open to reveal a fireplace, where the words: "Meet Edgar 14.11.19" are then shown.

We’re not yet sure whether this is a hoax advert or the real deal, but fans have been dying to find out.

Many pointed out that the font used is the same as the one used by the department store on its usual ad campaigns.

"Anybody else thinking #johnlewischristmasadvert,” one commented on the video.

Another added: "Is this john lewis cos it looks like john Lewis.”

While a third said: “99% sure this is John Lewis, this twitter account is registered to a gmail address which starts with the letters 'jl'."

The Twitter account ‘Excitable Edgar’ was created in October and has a bio which reads: "Meet Edgar! 14.11.19 Loves all things festive. Christmas trees, Christmas food, Christmas snow, Christmas lights…"

Interesting…

Last year, the store created ‘The Boy And The Piano’ which costing a whopping £7million, and followed Elton John’s life through different stages to his hit track Your Song.