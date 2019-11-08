Marks and Spencer launch their Christmas advert for 2019 - and it doesn't disappoint

The 2019 Christmas adverts are pouring in, and Marks and Spencer have just joined the party.

These days, UK high street store Christmas adverts are almost as traditional as tinsel and mince pies - and the latest comes from food and clothing store Marks and Spencer.

The advert, which was released today, is titled: "Go Jumpers for Christmas!", and showcases a number of people dancing to House of Pain's Jump Around in various M&S items of clothing.

The ad features office workers dancing in various M&S jumpers. Picture: M&S

The clip features 50 jumpers from the range - and the clothing giant expects to sell a massive five million jumpers over the festive season.

Clothing & Home Marketing Director at M&S Nathan Ansell said: "This year our Christmas campaign really brings the changes we're making at M&S in clothing to life," Nathan said, "It's all about great style and great value for the whole family.

The M&S Christmas advert is here. Picture: M&S

"We're backing with confidence our biggest commercial category for Christmas and importantly having some fun with out customers and colleagues.

"We can't wait to see the nation Go Jumpers for Christmas."

