Marks and Spencer launch their Christmas advert for 2019 - and it doesn't disappoint

8 November 2019, 17:11 | Updated: 8 November 2019, 17:12

The 2019 Christmas adverts are pouring in, and Marks and Spencer have just joined the party.

These days, UK high street store Christmas adverts are almost as traditional as tinsel and mince pies - and the latest comes from food and clothing store Marks and Spencer.

The advert, which was released today, is titled: "Go Jumpers for Christmas!", and showcases a number of people dancing to House of Pain's Jump Around in various M&S items of clothing.

The ad features office workers dancing in various M&S jumpers
The ad features office workers dancing in various M&S jumpers. Picture: M&S

The clip features 50 jumpers from the range - and the clothing giant expects to sell a massive five million jumpers over the festive season.

Clothing & Home Marketing Director at M&S Nathan Ansell said: "This year our Christmas campaign really brings the changes we're making at M&S in clothing to life," Nathan said, "It's all about great style and great value for the whole family.

The M&S Christmas advert is here
The M&S Christmas advert is here. Picture: M&S

"We're backing with confidence our biggest commercial category for Christmas and importantly having some fun with out customers and colleagues.

"We can't wait to see the nation Go Jumpers for Christmas."

More 2019 Christmas adverts:

IKEA’s first Christmas advert hailed 'the best ever' complete with catchy song

Aldi Christmas advert 2019: Watch as Kevin the Carrot takes on new nemesis the Leafy Blinders in 'Greatest Showman' spectacle

Asda Christmas advert 2019 – the extra special story behind 'Santa's Leftover Magic'

Iceland's Frozen 2-themed Christmas advert is their most magical yet

Mariah Carey bags whopping £9 million deal with Walkers to star in their Christmas adverts

Trending on Heart

There's a huge range of sandwiches out there for you to sample

The best Christmas sandwiches for 2019: From Tesco to Sainsbury's

Food & Health

The best vegetarian Christmas sandwiches on the high street

The best vegetarian Christmas sandwiches of 2019 including roasted beetroot and camembert
The new trailer for 'Soul' is out

When is Pixar’s ‘Soul’ out, who’s in the cast with Jamie Foxx and is there a trailer for the new animation movie?

TV & Movies

Gordon Ramsey's daughter has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend

Gordon Ramsey demands answers as daughter Tilly, 18, posts Instagram pic with new boyfriend

Celebrities

The bargain kit only cost £4 and is a nice touch on a classic advent calendar

Mum shares 'genius' DIY advent calendar hack that only cost her £10 and parents are impressed

Lifestyle

The new IKEA Christmas advert has been praised

IKEA’s first Christmas advert hailed 'the best ever' complete with catchy song