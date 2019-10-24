Mariah Carey bags whopping £9 million deal with Walkers to star in their Christmas adverts

Mariah Carey will star in the 2019 Walkers Christmas advert. Picture: PA

The singer has landed a deal with the crisp company to be the face of their 2019 Christmas adverts

Mariah Carey will star in the Walkers crisp adverts in a whopping £9 million deal, it's been reported.

The singer, 49, is starring in the advert to mark the 25th anniversary of the release of her 1994 hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.

She said in a statement: "Everyone knows how festive I am, and it's been fun getting into the holiday spirit this year with Walkers crisps - they're irresistible!

Mariah Carey has reportedly been paid £9 million for her role in the advert. Picture: PA

“I can’t say too much about the campaign yet, but there may be some fun twists at the end!”

And Wayne Newton, head of marketing at Walkers, added: "Our seasonal range of flavours - from Pigs in Blankets to Brussels Sprouts - has just been reintroduced to shelves, and we know the nation is already feeling festive as a result.

"But with Mariah on board too, our Christmas spirit has just stepped up a gear.

It's been 25 years since the release of her iconic Christmas album. Picture: PA

"We can finally announce that the Queen of Christmas herself will be the star of our biggest ever Walkers Christmas advert."

Walkers have already released their seasonal crisps - which include flavours like Brussel sprout and glazed ham - and they are available to buy in shops now.

