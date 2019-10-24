Mariah Carey bags whopping £9 million deal with Walkers to star in their Christmas adverts
24 October 2019, 15:20
The singer has landed a deal with the crisp company to be the face of their 2019 Christmas adverts
Mariah Carey will star in the Walkers crisp adverts in a whopping £9 million deal, it's been reported.
The singer, 49, is starring in the advert to mark the 25th anniversary of the release of her 1994 hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.
She said in a statement: "Everyone knows how festive I am, and it's been fun getting into the holiday spirit this year with Walkers crisps - they're irresistible!
“I can’t say too much about the campaign yet, but there may be some fun twists at the end!”
And Wayne Newton, head of marketing at Walkers, added: "Our seasonal range of flavours - from Pigs in Blankets to Brussels Sprouts - has just been reintroduced to shelves, and we know the nation is already feeling festive as a result.
"But with Mariah on board too, our Christmas spirit has just stepped up a gear.
"We can finally announce that the Queen of Christmas herself will be the star of our biggest ever Walkers Christmas advert."
Walkers have already released their seasonal crisps - which include flavours like Brussel sprout and glazed ham - and they are available to buy in shops now.
