Strictly Come Dancing stars struck by sickness bug just days before live show

24 October 2019, 13:09 | Updated: 24 October 2019, 13:31

Stars of the show have been hit by a mystery illness
Stars of the show have been hit by a mystery illness. Picture: ITV/BBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A bug has hit backstage at Strictly, sparking concerns for this weekend’s live show.

Several Strictly Come Dancing celebrities and pro dancers have been struck by illness, with producers fearing they won’t be well enough to perform on Saturday.

According the the Daily Star, execs are trying desperately to stop the bug from spreading, even handing out hand sanitiser behind-the-scenes.

An insider explained: "Everyone is working hard and obviously they get up close and personal with each other as they dance.

"When someone gets sick it quickly spreads through the cast."

The Strictly Come Dancing contestants have fallen ill
The Strictly Come Dancing contestants have fallen ill. Picture: BBC

They added: “There is loads of cold and flu medicine available, and everyone is being encouraged to use hand sanitiser to stop the bug spreading even more.”

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing’s Alex Scott and Neil Jones shut down romance rumours

Former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley, 36, also revealed ‘the lurgy’ has been hitting her co-stars telling the publication: “I’m not feeling great today. I’m very tired.

“The lurgy that’s been doing the rounds at Strictly, I’ve avoided for weeks. It’s been trying to get me, but it won’t win.”

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes dances in heels and hailed 'fabulous' and 'amazing' for the sassy routine

This comes after head judge Shirley Ballas hit the headlines last week when she shared a photo of herself attached to a vitamin drip.

In the snap, Shirley, 59, could be seen sat in a huge chair with her feet up, as she wrote: "Very happy to receive this drip today to help me get well. Full of all sorts of things vitamin c magnesium b12 and the list goes on.

"Feeling under the weather today as a result of a tough week. So @revivuk will have me up and running by Saturday."

Meanwhile, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, 25, was forced to miss an appearance on It Takes Two earlier this month after catching a bug.

His partner Amy Dowden, 28, appeared solo on the sofa as she said: "He's got the lurgy, so he's resting up as we need him fighting fit for Saturday night.

"He's so disappointed not to be here."

