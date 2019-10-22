Strictly Come Dancing’s Alex Scott and Neil Jones shut down romance rumours

22 October 2019

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Strictly partners Neil Jones and Alex Scott have shrugged off speculation they're dating in a new interview.

Let’s face it, Strictly Come Dancing wouldn’t be the same without a handful of romance rumours.

And football champion Alex Scott, 35, and her partner Neil Jones, 37, are the latest couple to fall victim to the speculation this show.

Thanks to their onscreen chemistry and close bond backstage, the Strictly pair have even been likened to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

But following his split from wife and fellow Strictly star Katya in August, Neil has now said he hasn’t “even thought about dating” since the break-up.

“There’s nothing on our minds but the show - we don’t have time to think about anything else,” he told Hello magazine.

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes dances in heels and hailed 'fabulous' and 'amazing' for the sassy routine

Speaking about the end of his six-year marriage, he continued: “I’m single but I haven’t even thought about dating. Coming out of a long-term relationship I’m just focusing on Strictly.”

Neil and Katya announced their split over the summer, following a scandall which saw Katya kiss her former Strictly partner Seann Walsh on a drunken night out.

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing fans furious as axed celebrity is leaked hours before results show

But the former husband and wife have both previously insisted they’re “still really good friends,” with Neil adding: “We’ve been dancing together for 11 years. She’s supportive, I’m supportive to her. We’re in a really good place.”

Touching on her own relationship status, Arsenal star Alex added: “I’m single but it’s not like I need to find someone.

“I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It’s not like I need to go searching for it.”

The popular couple were overjoyed after this week’s live show when they placed fourth on the leaderboard following an impressive Charleston.

They received 33 points from judges Craig Revel-Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Alfonso Ribeiro for their dance to Pump Up The Jam.

This is a far cry from week four which saw them at the bottom of the judges' leaderboard with 23 points for their Tango to Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac.

