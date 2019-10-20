Strictly Come Dancing fans furious as axed celebrity is leaked hours before results show

Fans are disappointed the result has been leaked online. Picture: BBC

Viewers took to social media to slam insiders for ruining tonight's big reveal.

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left raging after tonight's axed celebrity was leaked just hours before the results show.

A spoiler account revealed which two couples were left fighting for their place in the competition following Saturday night's performances.

The Twitter page also unveiled the famous contestant who failed to secure a place in next week’s Halloween special.

Why doesn't the BBC show the results live on Saturday night thus ending all the leaks? #strictlyspoiler — Daniel Springate (@SpringateDaniel) October 13, 2019

Despite show bosses trying their best to conceal the judges' decision until Sunday evening, it's thought that audience members exposed the information online.

Strictly lovers took to social media to share their fury at the news, slamming insiders for ruining the big reveal and calling for the BBC to scrap the Sunday slot.

One person tweeted: “Can’t look on Twitter because I don’t want to see the results”.

Another added: "Why doesn't the BBC show the results live on Saturday night thus ending all the leaks?"

While someone else wrote: “Given that the results of Strictly are widely known through social media by bedtime on Saturday thanks to StrictlyLeaks, isn't it high time the BBC stopped the silly pretence and aired the results show at 10pm on Saturday."

Each week, the results show is filmed directly after Saturday night's live show, although it is aired 24 hours later.

And although Heart.co.uk knows which of the 12 remaining celebrities exits the episode, we are keeping our lips sealed for those wanting to watch the programme at 7.15pm.

Last week, fans were shocked to discover Dev Griffin and his partner Dianne Buswell were booted off the show, losing out to Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaž Skorjanec in the dance-off.

Following his exit, Dev admitted: "I'm not going to lie I am absolutely gutted, but learning how to dance, hanging out with Dianne and the other pros and celebs… I've absolutely loved it."

Dianne added: "Dev has been absolutely amazing. His work ethic is insane. I see him everywhere practising and I couldn't have asked for a better partner.

"Thank you so much for all your time and your effort. This boy has so much talent, I'm really sad he won't be able to show you guys any more of it."

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results airs tonight at 7.15pm on BBC One.