Strictly’s Dianne Buswell says boyfriend Joe Sugg ‘doesn’t get jealous’ as she opens up on dreaded ‘curse’

By Naomi Bartram

Professional dancer Dianne Buswell has told us she doesn’t believe in the Strictly curse.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell opened up about her romance with YouTube star Joe Sugg after the pair met during last year’s show.

The pair confirmed their relationship in 2018 after making it all the way to the final before losing out on the glitterball trophy to Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley.

The couple have since moved in together and continue to share loads of loved-up photos of their family home on Instagram.

But with Dianne, 30, now dancing with Dev, the star has insisted her other half is fully supportive of her new partnership.

“He doesn’t get jealous at all, he’s so supportive,” she told us during an exclusive interview with Heart.co.uk.

“I go into the living room every day to show him the progression of Dev and I’s dances and he’s like ‘that’s so good, do you think I could do that?’

“I’m like ‘of course, do you want me to teach you?’. So yeah he loves it. He’s definitely not jealous.”

Going on to talk about the dreaded ‘Strictly curse’ which has hit couples such as Kevin and Karen Clifton, Katya and Neil Jones and Louise Redknapp, Dianne told us she doesn’t believe it’s real.

She told us: “Obviously we spend so many hours with our partner but we’re professional dancers we have done this our whole lives.

“It’s normal for us it doesn’t mean just because you spend so much time together you’re going to end up together.”

Before adding: “So yeah I don’t believe in the Strictly curse at all.”

As for her relationship, the star went on to tell us it’s going from strength to strength.

“It’s going really really good, it’s nice because Joe gets to be a part of Strictly still.

“He’s doing the Strictly podcast, he’s doing a little bit on It Takes Two - I know he loved the whole Strictly experience so for him to still be a part of it he enjoys it so much.”

Dianne’s confession comes after she hit the headlines last week as she was rushed to hospital following a scary fall during rehearsals.

Luckily, the star still managed to get back on the dance floor and her rendition of Friend Like Me by Will Smith from Aladdin scored a whopping 36 out of 40.