Strictly star Dianne Buswell hospitalised after 'being dropped' during rehearsals

Buswell fell on her head during a dance routine. Picture: Getty

The Australian dancer was dropped 8ft after an overhead lift went wrong - but she's reassured fans she will still appear on tonight's show.

Dianne Buswell was taken to hospital after her Strictly Come Dancing partner Dev Griffin dropped her during rehearsals.

A source told The Sun that the pair were working through an overhead lift when the radio presenter dropped the Strictly pro after losing his grip.

Dev was said to be "horrified" and "doubled over in panic," according to insiders, who added that Dianne was taken to Barnet hospital.

They told the paper: “Dev let her slip from his grasp and Dianne fell and landed on her head. It couldn’t have been worse.

“It was a total accident but he felt 100 per cent responsible."

Doctors released the dancer with a whiplash diagnosis.

While it was uncertain whether she'd feel well enough to dance for the live broadcast, she posted on Instagram on Saturday that she is fine and can't wait to perform tonight.

Dianne reassured fans she's fine after the injury. Picture: Dianne Buswell/Instagram

The dancers had been preparing for Movie Week, with Dianne and her partner to dance to Friend Like Me by Will Smith from Aladdin – Couples' Choice.

Dianne is proud of Dev's work on the show. Picture: Dianne Buswell/Instagram

Earlier that day Dianne has posted about working with Dev, when a fan asked how he's doing this week.

"I couldn't be prouder of dev really he is so lovely to work with and gives it his all every week."

Last week rower James Cracknell was the first contestant eliminated from the BBC dancing competition.