Strictly star Dianne Buswell hospitalised after 'being dropped' during rehearsals

5 October 2019, 12:08 | Updated: 5 October 2019, 12:21

Buswell fell on her head during a dance routine.
Buswell fell on her head during a dance routine. Picture: Getty

The Australian dancer was dropped 8ft after an overhead lift went wrong - but she's reassured fans she will still appear on tonight's show.

Dianne Buswell was taken to hospital after her Strictly Come Dancing partner Dev Griffin dropped her during rehearsals.

A source told The Sun that the pair were working through an overhead lift when the radio presenter dropped the Strictly pro after losing his grip.

Dev was said to be "horrified" and "doubled over in panic," according to insiders, who added that Dianne was taken to Barnet hospital.

They told the paper: “Dev let her slip from his grasp and Dianne fell and landed on her head. It couldn’t have been worse.

“It was a total accident but he felt 100 per cent responsible."

Doctors released the dancer with a whiplash diagnosis.

While it was uncertain whether she'd feel well enough to dance for the live broadcast, she posted on Instagram on Saturday that she is fine and can't wait to perform tonight.

Buswell says she's fine after the injury.
Dianne reassured fans she's fine after the injury. Picture: Dianne Buswell/Instagram

The dancers had been preparing for Movie Week, with Dianne and her partner to dance to Friend Like Me by Will Smith from Aladdin – Couples' Choice.

Read more: All the Strictly stars' salaries revealed - and the highest paid dancer revealed

Dianne is proud of Dev's work on the show.
Dianne is proud of Dev's work on the show. Picture: Dianne Buswell/Instagram

Earlier that day Dianne has posted about working with Dev, when a fan asked how he's doing this week.

"I couldn't be prouder of dev really he is so lovely to work with and gives it his all every week."

Last week rower James Cracknell was the first contestant eliminated from the BBC dancing competition.

Strictly Come Dancing News

See more Strictly Come Dancing News

It's Movie Week on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Movie Week dances revealed including songs from Magic Mike and A Star Is Born
James Cracknell was kicked off Strictly Come Dancing

Axed Strictly star James Cracknell hits back at claims he 'flew into furious rage' backstage
AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker sent fans wild with their on-screen chemistry.

Strictly's AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker spark romance rumours as they appear to kiss during steamy routine
James was at the bottom of the leaderboard with only 11 points

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: James Cracknell is bookies' favourites to leave in first elimination
The hilarious moment had everyone in fits

This Morning viewers in hysterics after Anneka Rice grabs Kevin Clifton's 'bulge' on live TV

Trending on Heart

Elton says Gianni Versace's book caused his fall-out with Princess Diana

Elton John speaks up about crushing fall-out with Princess Diana shortly before her death

Royals

Katie wants Dwight to be part of their son's life

Katie Price plans to ambush ex Dwight Yorke at home to force him to be a part of son Harvey’s life

Celebrities

The pie will be sold during Christmas.

Iceland announces festive pie filled with an entire Christmas dinner

Lifestyle

The best horror films on Netflix right now

The 10 best horror films on Netflix right now to spook you this October
Some of the 2020 trends are a bit unexpected

Vegan menus and fairytale-themed weddings will be the biggest 2020 trends

Weddings

Check out our favourite alternative food and drink advent calendars

The best alternative foodie advent calendars to buy this Christmas - including cheese and gin

Lifestyle