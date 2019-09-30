Axed Strictly star James Cracknell hits back at claims he 'flew into furious rage' backstage

By Naomi Bartram

Strictly celeb James Cracknell is said to have become very angry after he was the first star to be voted out of the show.

James Cracknell became the first Strictly Come Dancing star to be kicked off the show after his Jive to Little Richard’s Tutti Frutti failed to impress.

And after finding himself in the dance-off along with David James, it was reported that the professional rower didn’t take it very well.

According to The Sun, the 47-year-old “flew into a rage” once the curtain came down and went "overboard with his anger".

The publication claims he ranted: “I wish I’d never done this show” after being criticised by the judges.

An insider told them: “He was livid at being axed. He was saying things like, ‘It was a massive mistake to do Strictly. I’ve been made to look completely stupid.'

“James is very competitive — he won gold at the Olympics twice — and he felt he wasn’t given a fair chance.

“It was like his first career failure. He was very angry backstage and had to be calmed down.”

But now the star - who was partnered with Luba Mushtuk - has hit back at the claims saying they are simply untrue.

He tweeted: "I don’t reply to people’s comments but I’m not gonna let this one go. @LubaMushtuk & I had fun & our best dance but it wasn’t enough.

Thank u @LubaMushtuk for being an amazing partner/teacher/choreographer sadly you’re not a miracle worker. I’m no dancer (& knew it), I’ve always avoided things I know I’d be bad at, but I wanted that to stop. I had fun & learned a lot about myself thanks Luba❤️ @bbcstrictly https://t.co/VaKGbC1QXV — James Cracknell (@jamescracknell) September 29, 2019

He added: “I know I’m no John Travolta so to throw my toys out the pram would be stupid."

James also shared a sweet message, insisting that he has no regrets and praising partner Luba for helping him.

Alongside a grab of their performance, he wrote: “Not the most appropriate screen grab but perfectly sums up my time on [Strictly].

“I want to thank you [Luba] for being the most amazing partner/teacher/choreographer sadly you’re not a miracle worker. I’m no dancer (& knew it), I’ve always avoided things I know I’d be bad at, but I wanted that to stop.

“I had fun & learned a lot about myself thanks Luba❤️ [BBC Strictly] & the class of 2019, keep kicking ass gang!”

This comes after Olympic medalist James said after his exit that he had trouble remembering the steps due to a serious brain injury he suffered almost ten years ago.

In 2010 he was hit by a petrol tanker at 70mph while cycling across America in a record attempt in which he injured his brain’s frontal lobes which processes how you learn.

James said: “You become more regimented, so you have to work within that.

"It’s probably been a struggle for Luba, her having to say ‘do the steps and they will come’, rather than having to make sure it’s perfect.”