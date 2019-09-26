This Morning viewers in hysterics after Anneka Rice grabs Kevin Clifton's 'bulge' on live TV

The hilarious moment had everyone in fits. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

Strictly star Anneka was left red-faced after the hilarious moment occurred on the ITV show.

A very awkward moment occurred on yesterday's episode of This Morning as Anneka Rice mistook Kevin Clifton's mobile phone for his penis.

The 60-year-old Strictly Come Dancing contestant and her professional partner Kevin, 36, appeared on the ITV daytime show and were interviewed by Holly and Phil.

READ MORE: Kevin Clifton hits back after he's accused of being unhappy with his partnership

The moment the awkward bulge grab occurred. Picture: ITV

The hilarious moment happened when Anneka was mid-conversation and stopped to ask "what's that?" after her hand accidentally touched an area near Kevin's crotch, to which he replied "my phone" adding "easy, Anneka".

It didn't take long for everyone to clock on to what the former TV presenter was implying and everyone burst into fits of laughter.

Phillip held his face in embarrassment, as did Anneka, with Holly unable to contain her laugher as she howled across the studio.

Anneka asked Kevin "what's that?" as her hand touched his leg. Picture: ITV

Phil couldn't believe what he'd just heard. Picture: ITV

Kevin was left feeling rather awkward, but laughed along with the realisation, until Holly and Phil managed to get it back on track.

Fans of the show found the moment incredibly entertaining, which isn't too surprising as any time Phil is left doubled over with laughter.

They took to Twitter to air how hilarious they found the whole incident, saying: "Is that your phone or you pleased to see me Kevin #ThisMorning."

The moment Phil and Holly realised what had been asked. Picture: ITV

Another added: "No one: Anneka Rice to Kevin Clifton: “What’s that?” WHEN I SAY I WHEEZED SJDNEJDJDBDB" with another saying: "That video of Kevin and anneka has stayed in my head all day.

"How am I ever supposed to recover."

Kevin and Anneka will be performing a Waltz for their second week on Strictly, after failing to impress the judges last week with their Cha Cha Cha.

Anneka was left embarrassed. Picture: ITV

The pair scored 14, the third lowest out of 15 contestants and the lowest score Kevin has ever received with a partner on the show.

He won the Glitterball Trophy last year with now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley and has made it to the final every single year since he started as a professional in 2013, with the exception of 2017.

We wonder if Kevin will be able to focus Anneka's attention to the training and make it to the final once more?