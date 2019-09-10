Strictly’s Kevin Clifton hits back at claims he's 'fuming' at being paired with 60-year-old Anneka Rice

Strictly's Kevin Clifton has denied claims he's 'fuming' over his new partner. Picture: PA Images/BBC

It was claimed Kevin Clifton believes his dream of a winning Strictly again has been ruined after being paired with Anneka Rice.

Strictly Come Dancing hasn’t even started yet and it’s already causing controversy.

On Saturday evening’s launch show it was revealed last year’s winner Kevin Clifton would be paired with presenter Anneka Rice.

But after reports claimed the professional dancer was ‘fuming’ over the decision to match him with the 60-year-old, now Kevin has hit back.

Taking to Twitter, the 36-year-old blasted the rumours as “ridiculous" as he wrote: "Oh it’s ridiculous I just laugh nowadays. A completely made up story."

Kevin also insisted he's "very impressed" with Anneka's skills on the ballroom floor as he appeared on the star's Instagram Stories yesterday.

Speaking to her followers, he said: "I'm very impressed, very happy."

Read More: Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher has replaced injured Jamie Laing on Strictly Come Dancing

Anneka then told him: "I love that so much. Honestly Kevin that's almost the best day I've had in my whole life."

To which Kevin replied: "You were brilliant, you were amazing today."

This comes after it was claimed Kevin was hoping to pair up with one of the younger celebrities in the line up after his win with now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley last year.

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni 'attacked and blinded' in noxious substance assault by masked robbers

A source told the publication: “Kevin has told pals he would have preferred someone like Catherine Tyldesley or Alex Scott.

“He calls himself King Kevin and wanted to make Strictly history by winning back to back titles.

“But although Anneka is willing, her age and agility means he won’t be able to throw her around like he did previous partners.

“Kevin thinks Anneka is great on a personal level but believes people at the top are putting the boot in for the fallout from his relationship with Stacey.”

The insider added that Kevin doesn't want to become "the joke act.”

Kevin has previously been partnered up with big stars such as Louise Redknapp, Susanna Reid, and Frankie Bridge and has been in the final six times.