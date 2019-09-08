Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher has replaced injured Jamie Laing on Strictly Come Dancing

8 September 2019, 11:54 | Updated: 8 September 2019, 11:57

Kelvin Fletcher has replaced Jamie Laing on Strictly
Kelvin Fletcher has stepped in at the last-minute. Picture: BBC

By Beci Wood

Jaime Laing's loss is Kelvin Fletcher's gain.

The Emmerdale star has been announced as the replacement for Made In Chelsea star on Strictly Come Dancing.

Jaime, 30, injured his foot during a fall while filming for last night's pre-recorded launch show.

Kelvin, who plays Andy Sugden in the ITV soap, will be paired with professional dancer Oti Mabuse.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni 'attacked and blinded' in noxious substance assault by masked robbers

The remaining celebrities found out who they would be partnered with last night, with former England footballer Alex Scott the first partner for new pro dancer Neil Jones.

TV presenter Anneka Rice has been paired up with reigning champion Kevin Clifton.

Motsi Mabuse, who replaced Darcey Bussell on the judging panel is settling in well and said she felt "a part of the family" on her debut.

The full line-up is:

TV presenter Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton

US singer and RuPaul star Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice

Former England footballer Alex Scott and Neil Jones

Ex-Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe

Comedian Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer

BBC Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell

Former England goalkeeper David James and Nadiya Bychkova

EastEnders star Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke

Model Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec

Olympic rower James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk

CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden

BBC sports presenter Mike Bushell and Katya Jones

YouTube star Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard

Paralympian Will Bayley and Janette Manrara

Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse

