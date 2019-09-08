Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher has replaced injured Jamie Laing on Strictly Come Dancing

On Air Now
8 September 2019, 11:54 | Updated: 8 September 2019, 11:57
Jaime Laing's loss is Kelvin Fletcher's gain.
The Emmerdale star has been announced as the replacement for Made In Chelsea star on Strictly Come Dancing.
Jaime, 30, injured his foot during a fall while filming for last night's pre-recorded launch show.
Kelvin, who plays Andy Sugden in the ITV soap, will be paired with professional dancer Oti Mabuse.
NEWS!: We are pleased to announce that actor Kelvin Fletcher will be joining #Strictly 2019, replacing Jamie Laing on the show. 🎉@kelvin_fletcher 👉https://t.co/bPWJ388b36 pic.twitter.com/evrGYNBd0d— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 7, 2019
The remaining celebrities found out who they would be partnered with last night, with former England footballer Alex Scott the first partner for new pro dancer Neil Jones.
TV presenter Anneka Rice has been paired up with reigning champion Kevin Clifton.
Motsi Mabuse, who replaced Darcey Bussell on the judging panel is settling in well and said she felt "a part of the family" on her debut.
The full line-up is:
TV presenter Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton
US singer and RuPaul star Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice
Former England footballer Alex Scott and Neil Jones
Ex-Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe
Comedian Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer
BBC Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell
Former England goalkeeper David James and Nadiya Bychkova
EastEnders star Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke
Model Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec
Olympic rower James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk
CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden
BBC sports presenter Mike Bushell and Katya Jones
YouTube star Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard
Paralympian Will Bayley and Janette Manrara
Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse
Due to an injury, Jamie is no longer able to take part in #Strictly 2019. We’re going to miss you @JamieLaing_UK. 😢 pic.twitter.com/pFieM6wqMl— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 5, 2019
