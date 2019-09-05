Jamie Laing forced to QUIT Strictly Come Dancing days before launch due to shock injury

5 September 2019, 16:32 | Updated: 5 September 2019, 16:37

Jamie Laing has had to quit Strictly Come Dancing
Jamie Laing has had to quit Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing has been forced to quit Strictly Come Dancing after suffering a foot injury.

It’s now been confirmed that Jamie Laing has had to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing due to a painful injury.

Earlier this week, the Made In Chelsea star was seen on crutches with a boot on his foot after suffering a fall during the launch show filming.

Unfortunately, on Thursday afternoon, BBC confirmed that the 30-year-old isn’t well enough to take part in the upcoming series.

A Tweet on the official Strictly Twitter account reads: “Due to an injury, Jamie is no longer able to take part in #Strictly 2019. We’re going to miss you @JamieLaing_UK.”

A statement from the BBC added: "Sadly, due to an injury, Jamie Laing will no longer be able to take part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing. As the Strictly launch show is pre-recorded, Jamie will still feature in this programme which airs Saturday September 7."

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing 2019's official photos revealed: From Michelle Visage to Jamie Laing

Jamie also revealed he was ‘devastated’ to be out of the competition just days before it’s due to kick off.

He told fans: "I’m absolutely devastated that I’m unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor.

“I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest.”

Read More: Piers Morgan goes to war with 'bigoted dinosaur' in same sex Strictly couples row

View this post on Instagram

If I was a Smurf I reckon I’d be the sexy one

A post shared by jamielaing (@jamielaing) on

And it seems as though fans of the show are equally as upset, with one writing on Twitter: "Aww no :(( best wishes," while another added: "What a shame! Hope he has the opportunity to go for it again!"

Executive producer Sarah James said the Beeb are "sad that Jamie won’t be able to take part" because he had "boundless energy and enthusiasm" on the dance floor.

This comes after it was reported earlier in the week that things were “touch and go” for the reality star.

After Jamie was seen with girlfriend Sophie Habboo on Saturday with crutches and wearing a moon boot, an insider told The Sun: "It’s touch and go for Jamie and bosses are waiting to see how his results look after he gets a proper X-ray done.

“Producers are hoping he’s just landed awkwardly during the group dance and tweaked something rather than it being a more serious injury.

"They’ll know if his Strictly journey is over before it’s even really begun in the next 24 hours or so.”

They added: "It’s terrible timing. These three weeks are paramount to doing well.

“Jamie and his partner will have wanted to hit the ground running but he’ll have his feet up now for a few days at least.”

