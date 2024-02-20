Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor dies aged 44

Robin Windsor has tragically died at the age of 44. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Robin Windsor, who starred as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing between 2010 and 2015, has 'tragically passed away'.

Strictly Come Dancing star and one of the founding members of Burn The Floor Robin Windsor has died at the age of 44.

Robin's death was announced on the Burn The Floor Facebook page where they said that his death has left a "void in their hearts."

The Suffolk-born dancer was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing between 2010 and 2015, being partnered with the likes of Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson, Lisa Riley and Deborah Meaden over the years.

He also danced with Alison Hammond in the 2015 Christmas Special of Strictly, the same year his time on the show came to an end.

Robin Windsor pictured with his professional dance partner Kristina Rihanoff at the launch of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Alamy

The statement announcing the death of Robin reads: "Burn the Floor family has lost one of its founding members, Robin 'Bobby' Windsor - who has tragically passed away.

"A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years - including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.

"His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual.

"His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever."

Robin Windsor pictured outside the London Palladium in 2021. Picture: Alamy

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan paid tribute to his colleague on social media, writing: "I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly - I have such fond memories of him. He was always very caring and fun to be around.

"Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues. You will be missed old friend 💔."

Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid was in tears during Tuesday's show when the sad news was announced. Susanna danced with Robin in 2011 for a Children In Need special of Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking on the show, she said: “Robin was larger than life and I fell in love with him and fell in love with dancing when I danced with him back then.

“He was an absolutely remarkable dancer – incredibly strong, so creative. He’s just so enthusiastic about dancing. I just adored him. He was the most incredible personality and as soon as I danced with him, there was something very special about him.”

Meanwhile, Robin's ex-boyfriend Marcus Collins shared a tribute to the late dancer on his Instagram account where he shared a collection of images with him. He captioned them with the message: "The World just got a lot less sparkly. Robin You were so loved 💙💔."

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood later shared a tribute to Robin, writing: "I have just heard the tragic news my dear friend ‘Bobby’ Robin Windsor has passed. He was one of the [most] kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with. He will be forever missed. My heart goes out to all his family and friends. RIP darling man, you were truly loved x.”

Robin Windsor's cause of death is currently unknown.