Who is I'm A Celebrity's Seann Walsh? Age, career and girlfriend revealed

Seann Walsh has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up. Picture: ITV/Instagram

What happened with Seann Walsh and Katya Jones? Here's everything you need to know about the I'm A Celebrity star...

I’m A Celebrity is back on our screens with a brand new series and there has already been plenty of drama.

And one man who is hoping to make it to the final is Seann Walsh, who will be joining the camp as a late arrival alongside Matt Hancock.

But who is Seann Walsh and what happened on Strictly Come Dancing? Here’s what we know…

How old is Seann Walsh?

Seann Walsh was born on 2nd December 1985, making him 36-years-old.

Seann Walsh has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up. Picture: Alamy

The star was born in Camden in London, but was brought up in Brighton and left school with one GCSE in Drama.

How is Seann Walsh famous?

Many fans will know Seann Walsh as an actor and comedian, who has starred in many TV and stand up shows.

He graduated from Jill Edwards' comedy workshops and performed his first gig in November 2006.

As well as starring on plenty of comedy panel shows, Seann hosted a gameshow for Netflix called Flinch alongside Lloyd Griffith and Desiree Burch.

Seann Walsh and his girlfriend Grace Adderley posing in 2022. Picture: Instagram

Who is Seann Walsh’s girlfriend?

Seann Walsh is currently expecting a baby with his girlfriend Grace Adderley, 30, who he’s been dating since 2019.

The comedian broke the joyful news to fans during an Instagram live with a friend while in Stamford, Lincolnshire where he was performing a stand-up show.

Grace isn’t famous, but is a teacher and a dancer.

On her website she says: "I teach dance and Drama full time at a secondary school after several years of dancing full time world wide.

"I have choreographed many shows for children aged 3-18 as well as teaching ladies up to the age of 70."

What happened with Seann Walsh and Katya Jones?

Back in September 2018, Seann was caught up in scandal when pictures emerged of him kissing his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones, who was married to fellow professional dancer Neil Jones.

He was in a longtime relationship with Rebecca Humphries at the time, who went on to break up with Seann by writing him a brutal letter.

Katya initially released a statement insisting her marriage to Neil was ‘absolutely fine’, but it was later revealed they had ended their six-year relationship.

