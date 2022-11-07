When is Matt Hancock going into I'm A Celebrity?

Matt Hancock will reportedly be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle on Wednesday. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Alice Dear

When will Matt Hancock enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle as the new series begins?

Matt Hancock was missing from I'm A Celebrity on Sunday night as the new series launched in Australia.

The former Health Secretary was confirmed as a contestant on the hit ITV reality show last week, but has been revealed to be a late entry.

During the first episode of I'm A Celebrity viewers met some of the other stars taking part including Chris Moyles, Olivia Attwood, Mike Tindall and Boy George.

But where was Matt Hancock and when will he enter the I'm A Celeb jungle?

Matt Hancock was confirmed as a contestant on I'm A Celebrity last week. Picture: Getty

Why was Matt Hancock not on I'm A Celebrity?

On Sunday, 6th November, I'm A Celebrity returned to the Australian jungle after two years in Wales.

The big news that broke before the launch show was that former Health Secretary Matt Hancock would be entering the jungle as a contestant.

However, Matt was nowhere to be seen during the first episode on Sunday, leaving many fans questioning where he is.

Matt was not involved in the first episode of I'm A Celeb as he is a late entry, believed to be entering with comedian Seann Walsh.

Related Video:

When will Matt Hancock enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle?

Matt Hancock's first appearance on I'm A Celebrity has not been confirmed, however, there are reports that he will star in his first episode on Wednesday.

During Monday's Good Morning Britain, entertainment presenter Vick Hope mentioned that Wednesday could be the day that Matt and Sean enter the jungle.

Read More: