How old is Boy George and what is his real name?

What is Boy George's age and how much is he worth? Here's what we know about the I'm A Celebrity star...

I’m A Celebrity is back with a brand new series with an incredible line up.

In fact, global superstar Boy George is currently Down Under hoping to win over the public and make it to the final.

But what songs did Boy George sing and does he have a partner? Here’s what we know…

How old is Boy George?

Born in Kent in 1961, Boy George is 61-years-old.

Boy George ahead of his appearance on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

He was raised in Eltham, London and has Irish parents called Jeremiah and Dinah O'Dowd, as well as four brothers and one sister.

What is Boy Goerge’s real name?

Boy George was born George Alan O'Dowd in a working-class Irish Catholic family.

He was a follower of the New Romantic movement, which was popular in the UK in the early 1980s.

Sure to have some stories to tell, Boy George lived in various squats around Warren Street in Central London before he became famous.

Boy George shot to fame in the 1980s. Picture: Alamy

What songs did Boy George sing?

As the lead singer of the band Culture Club, Boy George was the voice behind huge hits Karama Chameleon, Do You Really Want to Hurt Me and Time (Clock of the Heart).

He also had success as a solo artist, including the UK number one 'Everything I Own'.

Who is Boy George's partner?

Boy George is thought to be single at the moment. Back in 2015, he posted on Instagram that he was single but this is the last time he spoke about it.

In his book Take It Like a Man, George said he had secret relationships with punk rock singer Kirk Brandon and Culture Club drummer Jon Moss.

Boy George performing at a festival in 2022. Picture: Getty Images

How much is Boy George worth?

According to celebritynetworth.com, Boy George is worth $50million (£43.8m).

As well as fronting the Culture Club in the 1980s, Boy George has gone on to

He also launched his own record label and became a judge on The Voice UK, replacing Tom Jones in the show's fifth season.

He reportedly received a £1.6m paycheck for his time on the show, and later went on to join The Voice Australia.

Read more: