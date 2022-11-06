Who is Matt Hancock's girlfriend?

Matt Hancock and his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo seen together in 2021. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

Who is I'm A Celebrity star Matt Hancock's ex wife and who is he dating now? Here's what we know...

We’re still reeling from the news that former health secretary Matt Hancock has joined the I’m A Celebrity line up.

Matt is the 12th star to feature on the reality TV show after joining as a latecomer.

After the news was revealed, the government confirmed he’ll no longer be representing his constituents at Westminster.

But who is Matt Hancock’s ex girlfriend and why did he split from his wife? Here’s what we know…

Matt Hancock and his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo seen walking together 2021. Picture: Alamy

Who is Matt Hancock's girlfriend?

Matt is currently dating Gina Coladangelo after the pair met at Oxford University while volunteering at a student radio station.

Speaking to Steve Bartlett about their relationship, Matt said: “I’ve known Gina for more than half of my life and we first actually worked together on student radio back in the Oxford days.

“So, we spent a lot of time together, ironically, trying to get me to be able to communicate in a more emotionally intelligent way.”

Gina was previously a marketing and communications director at high street chain Oliver Bonas and was married to the company’s founder Olive Tress.

Matt Hancock and his former wife Martha. Picture: Alamy

The pair split after it surfaced that she was in a relationship with Matt.

She was brought in as a communications expert for the Department of Health, which is when Gina began working with Hancok.

Who is Matt Hancock’s ex wife?

Matt was married to his ex-wife Martha Hoyer Millar for fifteen years before the couple split.

The pair share three children together - a daughter and two sons.

Martha is the granddaughter of Frederick Millar, who was a British diplomat who served as Ambassador to West Germany from 1955 to 1956.

Why did Matt Hancock resign as Health Secretary?

Matt resigned after he and Gina were pictured kissing on CCTV during the pandemic, at a time when social distancing rules were in place.

After a lot of public criticism, he decided to quit his role.