Who is Matt Hancock's girlfriend?

6 November 2022, 08:30

Matt Hancock and his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo seen together in 2021
Matt Hancock and his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo seen together in 2021. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

Who is I'm A Celebrity star Matt Hancock's ex wife and who is he dating now? Here's what we know...

We’re still reeling from the news that former health secretary Matt Hancock has joined the I’m A Celebrity line up.

Matt is the 12th star to feature on the reality TV show after joining as a latecomer.

After the news was revealed, the government confirmed he’ll no longer be representing his constituents at Westminster.

But who is Matt Hancock’s ex girlfriend and why did he split from his wife? Here’s what we know…

Matt Hancock and his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo seen walking together 2021
Matt Hancock and his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo seen walking together 2021. Picture: Alamy

Who is Matt Hancock's girlfriend?

Matt is currently dating Gina Coladangelo after the pair met at Oxford University while volunteering at a student radio station.

Speaking to Steve Bartlett about their relationship, Matt said: “I’ve known Gina for more than half of my life and we first actually worked together on student radio back in the Oxford days.

“So, we spent a lot of time together, ironically, trying to get me to be able to communicate in a more emotionally intelligent way.”

Gina was previously a marketing and communications director at high street chain Oliver Bonas and was married to the company’s founder Olive Tress.

Matt Hancock and his former wife Martha
Matt Hancock and his former wife Martha. Picture: Alamy

The pair split after it surfaced that she was in a relationship with Matt.

She was brought in as a communications expert for the Department of Health, which is when Gina began working with Hancok.

Who is Matt Hancock’s ex wife?

Matt was married to his ex-wife Martha Hoyer Millar for fifteen years before the couple split.

The pair share three children together - a daughter and two sons.

Related video:

Martha is the granddaughter of Frederick Millar, who was a British diplomat who served as Ambassador to West Germany from 1955 to 1956.

Why did Matt Hancock resign as Health Secretary?

Matt resigned after he and Gina were pictured kissing on CCTV during the pandemic, at a time when social distancing rules were in place.

After a lot of public criticism, he decided to quit his role.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Scarlette Douglas has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Scarlette Douglas? Age, career and boyfriend revealed

Charlene White has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Charlene White? Age, career and partner revealed

Sue Cleaver has joined the I'm A Celeb line up

How old is I'm A Celebrity's Sue Cleaver and who is her husband?

Owen Warner is taking part in this series of I'm A Celebrity 2022

How old is Owen Warner and what is he famous for?

Mike Tindall has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall? Age, career and family revealed

Olivia Attwood has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Olivia Attwood? Age, fiancé and net worth revealed

Jill Scott has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Jill Scott? Age, height, girlfriend and net worth revealed

Babatunde Aleshe has joined the I'm A Celeb line up

Who is Babatunde Aleshe and how old is he? Everything you need to know about the I'm A Celebrity star

TV & Movies

Boy George is in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

How old is Boy George and what is his real name?

The Jumanji theme park is the first in the world and is said to be costing £17million

World's first Jumanji theme park with 40 rides and attractions coming to the UK

Lifestyle

The dog mum says she thinks she deserves the same flexibility and understanding given to mothers of children

Dog owner argues she deserves same flexibility as mothers of human kids

Lifestyle

A female pilot has revealed she is always mistaken for a flight attendant

Female pilot reveals she was mistaken for flight attendant by airport employee

Lifestyle

A woman won a huge amount of money in one day

Woman wins £27k on way home from collecting £90k lottery jackpot

Lifestyle

This Morning viewers slam 'tone deaf' Christmas toy segment over prices

This Morning viewers slam 'tone deaf' Christmas toy segment over prices

Stacey Solomon has showed off her wedding photos

Emotional Stacey Solomon in tears as she reveals unseen wedding pics