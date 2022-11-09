I'm A Celebrity's Boy George criticised as he calls Charlene White 'controlling'

9 November 2022, 08:24

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

I’m a Celebrity tension is growing between Boy George and Charlene White.

I'm A Celebrity viewers were left shocked last night when tensions rose between Boy George and Charlene White.

The drama started during Tuesday's episode, as the camp prepared a meal of kangaroo sausages and ladies' fingers.

Loose Women’s Charlene took the lead when it came to the cooking and campmates were asking how they should prepare the food.

Clearly taking issue with Charlene taking charge, Boy George later told the Bush Telegraph: "It's so weird, that bag comes down and Charlene just turns into an entirely different person.

Boy George complaining about Charlene in the Bush Telegraph
Boy George complaining about Charlene in the Bush Telegraph. Picture: ITV

"It's amazing, she issues orders and tells everyone what to do. I'm like, 'Wow'. You know, it's like, 'Who are you?'

"Charlene she just issues orders. For me as an observer of my own feelings, it's mind blowing."

After the celebs had washed up, Boy George told Scarlette Douglas he finds Charlene ‘very controlling’, as he added: “She tells you what to do and it really rubs you up the wrong way.”

Things got very awkward when Boy George then decided to confront Charlene about camp duties, as he told her: “It might be good to say to people, “Right you do this today”. Otherwise, I’m going to feel like I’m not doing anything.

“I want to win stars, that’s my main thing, I’m going to do everything I can to get stars. I want to contribute.

Boy George and Charlene arguing on I'm A Celebrity
Boy George and Charlene arguing on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

"You’re very strong. Listen, you’re such a beautiful contradiction because you’re like tough, and then you’ve got this beautiful side to you. But it’s challenging for me. I have to say it’s challenging for me."

When Charlene asked why, Boy George replied: “Because I’m such a control freak. It’s my stuff.”

He added: “Because you are such a matriarch… and you better accept it, don’t even deny it, look at you, ‘What do you mean?’”

Things got heated when Boy George suggested Charlene was "being the boss" and warned there could be a "rebellion" within the camp.

"I'm not the boss," Charlene hit back.

In the Bush Telegraph later, Charlene said: "We are the democracy of the jungle. There is no like leader, we haven’t told everybody what their roles are, we’ve just not done that, kind of fallen into roles."

And viewers at home were quick to comment, with one writing: "Let me in that jungle i need a word with this boy george."

"Boy George you need to leave Charlene ALONE,” said someone else, while a third added: “Leave Charlene alone Boy George don’t make me choose you for next trial."

