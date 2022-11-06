Who is I'm A Celebrity's Charlene White? Age, career and partner revealed

How old is Charlene White and who is her partner? Here's what we know about the I'm A Celebrity star...

I’m A Celebrity is back on our screens and Charlene White is one of the brave stars who’s joined the line up.

Opening up about going into the jungle, the Loose Women star said: "It’s going to be very strange not being able to find out what is happening in the world.

“Anything could happen in that time and I am going to find it very frustrating.

“I have a genuine love of current affairs and the first thing I do is check all the papers when I wake up. I will desperately be playing catch up when I come out.”

Charlene White pictured before she went into the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: ITV

But who is Charlene White and how many children does she have? Here’s what we know...

How old is Charlene White?

Charlene White is 41-years-old and was born on 22nd June 1980 in Greenwich in South London.

She attended Blackheath High School in southeast London before she graduated from the London College of Printing.

In her new documentary, Charlene opens up about her grandparents, Byron, and Ruby Stanbury, arriving in England from Jamaica as part of the Windrush generation in 1961.

Their children remained with family in Jamaica until they could afford to bring them across to England.

Charlene White and her Loose Women co-stars. Picture: Instagram

ITV viewers might know her best for being a guest presenter on Loose Women as well as a news anchor on the BBC and ITV.

Who is Charlene White's partner Andy and do they have children?

Charlene has been with her partner Andy for five years and they live together in south London.

Opening up about the moment they met at a party, she wrote in the Guardian: “I knew from the moment I met him at a friend’s party the year before, that he was 'the one'.”

The couple have two children, son Alfie, five, and daughter Florence, three, with Charlene regularly sharing pictures on Instagram.

Speaking about leaving her family behind to take part in I'm A Celebrity, Charlene admitted: "My partner is also mostly shocked I am doing this. We made the decision together but he was like, ‘I have no idea how you are going to cope!’ I am not a ‘need to wear make-up, nails’ kind of girl but I am not very outdoorsy.

“In fact, I know the fact I am volunteering to choose to sleep outside will come as a massive shock to everyone at work, too!”

What is Charlene White’s net worth?

It’s thought Charlene White is worth around $1 million (£900,000).

As well as making a name for herself on Loose Women, Charlene was a news presenter on BBC and ITV.

