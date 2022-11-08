I'm A Celebrity fans baffled as Sue Cleaver ‘goes missing’ from episode

By Naomi Bartram

Viewers have asked where Coronation Street favourite celebrities didn’t seem to feature in Monday night's episode

I'm A Celebrity fans were left confused last night when Sue Cleaver was seemingly missing from camp.

The Coronation Street star made her debut alongside the likes of Boy George and Owen Warner on Sunday, and has been getting stuck into jungle life.

But viewers noticed she barely featured on Monday evening’s show while other celebrities took part in trials and got stuck into jungle life.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "I wanna see the legend that is @Sue _Cleaver #ImACeleb."

Sue Cleaver meeting her I'm A Celebrity co-stars for the first time. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Another commented: "I didn't even realise Sue from corrie was in the jungle she hasn't said much today I hope they give her more airtime #ImACeleb."

A third shared: "Where have they hidden our sue? #imaceleb," with a fourth adding: "You near forget Sue Cleaver is there.. #ImACeleb."

This comes after Sue - who has played Eileen Grimshaw in the soap since 2000 - revealed why she finally accepted the offer to do I’m A Celeb.

"I've always said no, not me. No, I'd never do this,” the 59-year-old said.

Sue Cleaver ahead of her appearance on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

"Then, I think with the pandemic, we all had a lot of time on our hands. It sort of changed a lot of stuff for me and then I was 59 in September, and I just thought you know what, I really want to get out of my comfort zone.

"And you know, just push myself and do something that I would never normally do. So that's why I'm doing it."

She added people will finally get to see the real her away from her character, which she has played for two decades.

"It will be interesting for them – and for me as well – for people to see me outside of my character, but they'll get a glimpse of the real Sue in a very strange situation,” she said.

"So maybe you know, not the Sue that you'd see at home even."

