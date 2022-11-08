Olivia Attwood ‘heartbroken’ as she breaks silence on quitting I’m A Celebrity

By Naomi Bartram

Why has Olivia Attwood left I'm A Celebrity? Star says she's 'heartbroken' after ITV show exit.

Olivia Attwood has spoken out after she was forced to leave the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

The Love Island star had to withdraw from the reality show on medical grounds after the team ruled it was ‘not safe’ for her to return to camp.

Now, Olivia, 31, has said the public ‘will hear the truth from her in due course’, via a message from her rep.

Writing on Olivia's Instagram story, a spokesman said: "To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement.

Olivia Attwood has released a statement following her I'm A Celebrity exit. Picture: Instagram

"She dreamed of doing I'm A Celebrity for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

"However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short.

"Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.

"You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year.”

They jokingly added: "Ps. Who’s going to roast Matt Hancock now??"

Olivia is said to have left Australia yesterday and is on her way back home to fiancé Bradley Dack.

Speaking as they opened the show on Monday, Dec mentioned that Olivia had left but said she would feature in the programme as it was filmed before her exit.

Ant added that they both felt ‘very sad’ about her leaving.

This comes after ITV announced in a statement that Olivia had exited the programme due to medical reasons.

A show spokesman said: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show.”

Olivia Attwood before she went into the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: ITV

A source has since said Olivia ‘begged’ to stay as she wasn’t feeling ill or unwell.

Talking to the Mirror, the friend said: "This has nothing to do with her ADHD or anxiety.

"Olivia wasn’t feeling ill, unwell, she was perfectly fine. There was just something that came up which concerned the show's medical team and it escalated from there.

"The medical team runs tests with the celebs throughout the series to make sure they are all OK. Health and safety is paramount on a show like this where people are sleeping in a jungle and taking on huge challenges without much food or drink.

"Olivia was very keen to continue and was gutted when she was told that having left camp for tests she was not going back. Her I'm A Celebrity journey was only just beginning and she is devastated."

Read more: