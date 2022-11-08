Matt Hancock 'entering I'm A Celebrity jungle today' following Olivia Attwood's exit

Matt Hancock will reportedly be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle later today. Picture: Shutterstock/ ITV/Getty

By Alice Dear

Matt Hancock's arrival into the I'm A Celebrity camp will be teased in tonight's episode.

Matt Hancock, 44, is said to be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle later today following Olivia Attwood's shock exit from the show yesterday.

The former Health Secretary, alongside comedian Seann Walsh, are reportedly being "rushed" into the jungle after the Love Island star suffered a "medical drama".

According to reports from the MailOnline, Matt and Seann's entrance into the camp will be teased on tonight's episode by Ant and Dec.

A TV insider told the publication that viewers can expect to see the new contestants in the camp on Wednesday night's show.

Matt Hancock is reportedly being 'rushed' into the jungle following Olivia Attwood's exit . Picture: Getty

This comes shortly after Olivia broke her silence on her I'm A Celebrity exit, telling fans she was "heartbroken" that she couldn't continue with the show.

The reality TV star was expected to be a favourite in the jungle this year, but sadly was forced to pull out after only 24 hours due to medical issues.

Ant and Dec are believed to be teasing Matt Hancock's entrance into the jungle in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

An official statement from ITV following her exit read: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

"Unfortunately the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation.

"She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."

