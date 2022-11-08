Matt Hancock 'entering I'm A Celebrity jungle today' following Olivia Attwood's exit

8 November 2022, 13:06

Matt Hancock will reportedly be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle later today
Matt Hancock will reportedly be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle later today. Picture: Shutterstock/ ITV/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Matt Hancock's arrival into the I'm A Celebrity camp will be teased in tonight's episode.

Matt Hancock, 44, is said to be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle later today following Olivia Attwood's shock exit from the show yesterday.

The former Health Secretary, alongside comedian Seann Walsh, are reportedly being "rushed" into the jungle after the Love Island star suffered a "medical drama".

According to reports from the MailOnline, Matt and Seann's entrance into the camp will be teased on tonight's episode by Ant and Dec.

A TV insider told the publication that viewers can expect to see the new contestants in the camp on Wednesday night's show.

Matt Hancock is reportedly being 'rushed' into the jungle following Olivia Attwood's exit
Matt Hancock is reportedly being 'rushed' into the jungle following Olivia Attwood's exit . Picture: Getty

This comes shortly after Olivia broke her silence on her I'm A Celebrity exit, telling fans she was "heartbroken" that she couldn't continue with the show.

The reality TV star was expected to be a favourite in the jungle this year, but sadly was forced to pull out after only 24 hours due to medical issues.

Ant and Dec are believed to be teasing Matt Hancock's entrance into the jungle in tonight's episode
Ant and Dec are believed to be teasing Matt Hancock's entrance into the jungle in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

An official statement from ITV following her exit read: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

"Unfortunately the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation.

"She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."

Read More:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity viewers left cringing as Owen is unaware who Zara Tindall is

I'm A Celebrity viewers left cringing as Owen is unaware who Zara Tindall is

I'm A Celebrity fans are calling for Sue Cleaver to have more airtime

I'm A Celebrity fans baffled as Sue Cleaver ‘goes missing’ from episode

Holly Willoughby is wearing a floral dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink floral dress from Ghost

Celebrities

The favourites to win I'm A Celebrity have been revealed

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2022?

Seann Walsh has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Seann Walsh? Age, career and girlfriend revealed

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Mums, you might be the reason you have a genius child!

Children inherit intelligence from their mums, study finds

Parenting

A man has gone viral after showing off his Christmas nails

‘I wanted Christmas nails but people say they look like bricks’

Lifestyle

Rebel Wilson announces the birth of her first baby

Rebel Wilson baby details: Star welcomes daughter via surrogate

Celebrities

Olivia Attwood has opened up about leaving the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Olivia Attwood ‘heartbroken’ as she breaks silence on quitting I’m A Celebrity

A man has been praised for not moving seats on a plane

Man refuses to switch airplane seats so dad can sit next to his son

Lifestyle

Olivia Attwood has quit I'm A Celebrity 2022

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2022 and why did Olivia Attwood quit?

I'm A Celebrity's Babatúndé 'left Charlene on plank for 45 minutes' before giving up

I'm A Celebrity's Babatúndé 'left Charlene on plank for 45 minutes' before giving up

Celebrities

Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit I'm A Celebrity

Olivia Attwood forced to quit I'm A Celebrity after 24 hours

Celebrities

A woman has revealed she puts her toilet brush in the dishwasher

Woman divides opinion after cleaning her toilet brush in the dishwasher

Lifestyle

Victoria Beckham was reunited with her Spice Girls bandmates

Victoria Beckham sings Spice Girls as she reunites with former bandmates

Celebrities

Matt Hancock will reportedly be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle on Wednesday

When is Matt Hancock going into I'm A Celebrity?

Peter Kay has announced his first tour in 12 years

Peter Kay tour 2023: Venues, dates and tickets revealed

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a gold skirt from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her gold patterned skirt from Oasis

Celebrities

Here's what EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars earn

How much do Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street actors get paid?

Owen Warner asked Boy George who he was on I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity viewers cringing as Owen Warner doesn’t know who Boy George is